Fashion

Rihanna Rocks Leather Tube Top For Night Out In NYC — Photos

rihanna
BACKGRID
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rihanna steals the scene rocking a statement coat paired with jeans while out for dinner in NYC before jetting out to Los Angeles. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 4 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rihanna goes to dinner at Carbone. As she arrives a man extends his hand to help her over the puddle but Rihanna crosses the pond on her own. Pictured: Rihanna Ref: SPL5272322 031121 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Rihanna looked fabulous when she was out in NYC on Nov. 4 rocking a leather tube top & a furry denim, fur-lined jacket.

Rihanna, 33, is constantly making a statement with her outfits and that’s exactly what she did when she went out on the town in New York City on Nov. 4. Rihanna looked fabulous when she wore a skintight forest green leather tube top with a low-cut, straight neckline that revealed ample cleavage.

rihanna
Rihanna looked stunning when she rocked a green leather tube top with straight leg jeans & an oversized Prada Faux Fur Lined Coat while out in NYC on Nov. 4. (BACKGRID)

She tucked the tube top into a pair of high-waisted straight-leg blue jeans with rips on the knees and topped her look off with a massively oversized Prada Faux Fur Lined Coat. The dark blue denim jacket was draped off her shoulders, revealing the fur on the inside. She accessorized with a pair of strappy white sandals and natural beach waves.

Rihanna has been loving statement coats this season and she rocked this exact same one when she dined at Carbone in NYC on Oct. 28. She styled the coat with a tight white crop top, baggy and distressed Gucci Eco Washed Ripped Denim Jeans, and a pair of Tom Ford Python Ankle Lock Sandals.

Related Gallery

Rihanna -- PICS

New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rihanna steals the scene rocking a statement coat paired with jeans while out for dinner in NYC before jetting out to Los Angeles.Pictured: RihannaBACKGRID USA 4 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Rihanna sports a green Stussy jacket, skirt, and Van's tennis shoes leaving friends home in Santa Monica. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 18 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rihanna has a late night shopping trip to Whole Foods Rihanna shopping in Whole Foods with her Cousin, Tribeca, New York, USA - 15 Aug 2021

Just the other day, RiRi looked just as stunning in yet another bold jacket. She wore a bright green floor-length Maria Moscone Coat Dress, which she left open showing off her sparkly dark wash blue Rick Owens Coated Bootcut Jeans and a black top underneath.

Rihanna accessorized her look with a ton of layered necklaces, black rectangle sunglasses, neon green leather gloves, and a pair of Amina Muaddi Ursina Pumps. As for her long hair, she kept it down in loose, effortless natural-dried waves.