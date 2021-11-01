See Pic

Rihanna Wears Black & White Beetlejuice Outfit Heading To Halloween Party In NYC – Photos

Rihanna hit the streets for the Halloween holiday in an epic Beetlejuice-inspired outfit looking fabulous as ever — as per usual!

Whether it’s the Met Gala, an awards show, or Halloween, everyone waits for how Rihanna will show up for the holiday. To no one’s surprise, the “Kiss it Better” singer came to slay for Halloween weekend with a few different looks, spotted on Sunday, Oct. 31 in a Beetlejuice-inspired outfit. The look included a long, black-and-white dress and a black-and-white coat, as the Fenty Beauty entrepreneur accessorized her look with black peep toe heels and dark sunglasses. To top off her Halloween style, Rihanna sported black lipstick and wore her dark tresses long and tousled.

The 33-year-old entertainer was apparently stepping out for her brother Rory‘s Halloween party in NYC, looking fabulous as ever in the luxe look. It was also a party-all-night kind of occasion, as the singer was photographed leaving the locale around 5am.

The black-and-white ensemble wasn’t the only look Rihanna showed off for the holiday weekend. On Nov. 1, the “We Found Love” singer decided to dress up as rapper Gunna, posting three different photos to her Instagram mimicking the rapper’s look and gestures from his past photos. She even had the same Instagram caption to her shots, “D . S . 4.”

It didn’t take long for Gunna to respond to Rihanna’s look, writing, “Nawww U OVERLY WON,” on the post. He also reposted to his Instagram stories and wrote, “Nawwww she OD.” Gunna has since made Rihanna dressed up as him his profile photo, and perhaps a collaboration between the two is in the works?

RiRi definitely remains the style queen in our book, as one may recall her iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles costume from 2014 to her sexy pink skeleton face look from 2018. She certainly doesn’t mess around when it comes to Halloween, or any other event for that matter.

As for Rihanna’s current beau, A$AP Rocky, he didn’t dress up alongside the star and wasn’t seen out with her, although they’ve been spending a lot of time together and getting closer since they sparked a romance summer 2020.