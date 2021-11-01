See Pics

Rihanna Is Unrecognizable As She Dresses Up As Rapper Gunna For Halloween –Photos

Rihanna
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Entertainment Director

Rihanna won Halloween — again! The singer dressed up as Gunna and looked identical to the rapper, down to the poses he made in his Instagram photos!

Rihanna, 33, totally slayed Halloween, as she always does. This year, she decided to dress up as rapper Gunna for Halloween. She took three of his Instagram photos and mimicked them exactly. From the costume to the pose, Rihanna transformed into Gunna. She even had the same Instagram caption: “D . S . 4.” Her addition to detail? Incredible!

When Rihanna puts her mind to something, she goes all-in. This applies to her Halloween costumes, fashion shows, Met Gala, and more. She remains the Halloween (and overall fashion) queen!

It didn’t take long for Gunna to respond to Rihanna honoring him on Halloween. “Nawww U OVERLY WON,” he commented on her Instagram post. He also reposted Rihanna on his Instagram Story and wrote, “Nawwww she OD.” Gunna has since made Rihanna dressed up as him his Instagram profile photo.

Just before she posted her side-by-side photos of herself and Gunna, Rihanna teased her 2021 Halloween costume on Instagram. She shared a black-and-white photo of the Rick Owens boots that Gunna wore in his photos. “The Gunna’z,” she captioned the photo. 

Gunna originally rocked this look for New York Fashion Week in September 2021. After getting trolled by rapper Joe Budden and others, Gunna wrote on his Instagram Stories that he doesn’t “wanna hear a word about my outfits ever again.” Well, now Rihanna has blessed him with approval of his outfits!

Rihanna doesn’t mess around when it comes to Halloween. From her iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles costume to her pink skeleton face paired with a sexy latex look, Rihanna doesn’t ever miss an opportunity to get all dressed up.

Rihanna dressed up as a sexy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle back in 2014. (SplashNews.com)

At this point, Rihanna and Gunna have to collaborate on a song together. It’s the only way to complete this truly epic moment. As for Rihanna’s boyfriend A$AP Rocky, he didn’t dress up alongside Rihanna. Maybe he was the one behind the camera taking the photos.