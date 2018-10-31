Rihanna Shows Off Her Curves & Weight Loss In Sexy Halloween Catsuit With Terrifying Skull Face

The CEO of Fenty Beauty appropriately showed up to her Halloween festivities in face makeup that had us screaming — literally! See the sexy pics, in which she also flaunts the pounds she’s recently dropped!

Rihanna, 30, was so sexy, it was scary! For Halloween, the Anti hit maker stepped into a black patent leather ensemble reminiscent of Halle Berry’s Catwoman, minus the iconic mask. She instead took advantage of her cosmetics skills and transformed her face into a pink skull and wow, we’re spooked — the woman knows what she’s doing. We’re subscribing to Tutorial Tuesdays, Rihanna’s weekly YouTube series in which she demonstrates how to apply her Fenty Beauty products! As RiRi strolled up to her party in London, England on Oct. 31, we also couldn’t help but notice how her bustier and skin-tight pants showed off her slimmer figure.

Rihanna once labeled herself as “thicc” in the Sept. 2018 issue of British Vogue, and we were all for it. No matter the pop star’s size, she’ll always be a beauty queen! But the “Lemon” singer revealed that she intended to hit the exercise machines. “I’m about to get back into the gym and stuff, and I hope I don’t lose my butt or my hips or all of my thighs,” she told the magazine. “I’ll lose some but not all.” It looks like the pop star followed through on her plans, because she’s looking especially leaner and toner — with butt and curves still intact, thank goodness. As for the specifics, we’ve already filled you in on what her routine is! But here’s a refresher.

“She follows a strict workout regimen which includes hitting the gym five days a week with her personal trainer when she’s not traveling,” a source close to the singer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Aug. 12. “She makes sure to stay hydrated and loves cardio workouts, including cycling and jumping jacks, but also combines a focus on her core muscles with lots of repetitions.” For her diet, our source spilled that Rihanna “stays energized with protein and some type of salad or veggies,” but still cheats with “some carbs throughout the day.”

Tonight’s costume was especially different from her 2014 getup, which we included in our roundup of past sexy Halloween costumes! The hit maker dressed up as Raphael from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles four years ago, but stilled flaunted a considerable amount of cleavage as she did this holiday.