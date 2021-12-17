See Pics

Rihanna Slays In Fuzzy Green Bra & Matching Sweats From Savage X Fenty Lingerie Line — Photos

Rihanna is a saucy little Grinch for the holidays! The Savage x Fenty founder showed off some ‘holiday goodies’ in a recent Instagram, looking adorable in a fuzzy green matching set from her line.

How Rihanna stole Christmas! The Savage x Fenty founder, 33, showed off an adorable yet utterly sexy Grinch-style fuzzy green set on Thursday, sharing two photos to her Instagram with the items from her lingerie line on display. “[I]t’s cozy grinch season 💚,” the “Love on the Brain” singer wrote in her caption, promoting the “holiday goodies” and looking absolutely stunning in the process.

The Barbados native showed off her stellar bod in the set, which included a bikini-style bra top and matching cozy pants. While posing pin-up style, Rihanna smiled at the camera and showed off her fresh-faced, warm-but-not-too-much makeup, sporting numerous gorgeous braids in the process.

This isn’t the first time Rihanna has shared some “holiday goodies” from her popular lingerie line. In November, she dropped a Tagged by Savage Collection campaign and featured two photos of herself in incredibly sexy purple lingerie. For the shoot, she wore a halter-style bra with a cutout in the middle and lacy fabric up the sides. She also sported matching, lacy underwear and a sexy lace garter to hold up sheer purple tights.

For her glam, RiRi wore blunt bangs, with her hair styled long and straight in a half-up, half-down style and also wore fierce, dark eye makeup with a cat eye and bold lips. “Holiday szn about to be xtra AF,” she captioned the photos on her Instagram, along with the hashtag #TisTheSavage.

For the last several years, Rihanna has been very focused on her Savage x Fenty lingerie collection, as well as her Fenty Beauty brand. She’s also been committed to her relationship with A$AP Rocky, who she began quietly dating in 2020. Ever since the rapper opened up about the romance in an GQ interview earlier this year, the two have been much less shy about showing off their love for one another in public. “Their relationship is solid and is heading toward forever,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in September. “They are on the same path and wavelength and a future together is very much a thing.”