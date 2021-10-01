Rihanna Slays In Seriously Sexy Latex Bodysuit From Savage X Fenty Collection — Photos

Rihanna looked absolutely fabulous when she showed off her toned figure in a skintight latex bodysuit from her new Savage X Fenty collection.

Rihanna, 33, is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she strutted her fabulous figure in a strapless bodysuit from her Savage X Fenty collection. The strapless black latex bodysuit featured a plunging neckline and super high-rise bottoms that revealed her hips and thighs.

Rihanna styled the one-piece with a pair of lace-up heels that went all the way up to her knees, massive dangling diamond earrings, and a sleek mullet. The photos were posted to the brand’s Instagram page with the caption, “Such a show out #IYKYKsavageX⁣. But wouldn’t you be too if you could rock this #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW VOL. 3 lewk? Well now you can… & now you know.”

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Volume 3 fashion show aired on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 24 and it was a major hit. For the show, she rocked a sheer black halterneck dress. The gown featured a plunging V-neckline with a tight bodice and a long see-through skirt. She accessorized her look with a pair of sheer tights, bedazzled lace-up heels, and a bunch of layered necklaces.

Meanwhile, these past few weeks, Rihanna has been modeling the new collection on social media and the looks just keep on getting sexier. One of our favorites was when she rocked a sleeveless black fishnet mini dress that was completely see-through. The mini featured a halter neckline while the entire bodice was covered in a cool brown leather snakeskin print. She topped her look off with lace-up black heels and full glam.