Rihanna Sizzles In Sexy Sheer Lingerie & Tights In Her ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 3’ Show

Rihanna looked incredible in this sexy ensemble during her ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 3’ fashion show special on Sept. 24. She slayed in sexy lingerie with sheer and lace detailing.

Rihanna, 33, absolutely slayed in the Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show, which premiered on September 24. The singer brought her fashion prowess out to play in a sheer lingerie ensemble. In true Rihanna style, she surprised everyone with her ensemble and she did not let us down with this sexy look.

Her look included a sheer dress with lingerie underneath. She rocked thigh-high tights with lace trim on the top and studded heels. This isn’t your typical lingerie look, but Rihanna always manages to make any look stylish. There’s definitely an edgy vibe to this lingerie ensemble.

She looked every bit the powerful queen she is standing in front of her male models, who sported red pants. Her latest fashion show featured Ricky Martin, Normani, Adriana Lima, Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Sabrina Carpenter, Mena Massoud, and Vanessa Hudgens.

The “Diamonds” singer had a similar vibe with her look on the Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 carpet. She stunned in a plunging top with long slits and paired it with see-through lace bottoms and thigh-high tights.

Earlier in the week, Rihanna got us all very excited for the show when she posted a slew of promo images modeling the new collection. One of our favorites was when she rocked a sleeveless black fishnet mini dress that was completely see-through. The mini featured a halter neckline while the entire bodice was covered in a cool brown leather snakeskin print. She topped her look off with lace-up black heels and full glam.

Another one of our favorite looks from RiRi was her sheer black halterneck dress. The gown featured a plunging V-neckline with a tight bodice and a long see-through skirt. She accessorized her look with a pair of sheer tights, bedazzled lace-up heels, and a bunch of layered necklaces.