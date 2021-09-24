Fashion

Rihanna Sizzles In Sexy Sheer Lingerie & Tights In Her ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 3’ Show

Rihanna
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Rihanna having a blast jumping at Kadooment Day,Crop Over Barbados Pictured: Rihanna Ref: SPL1094495 040815 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Rihanna attends her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 premiere, in New York Rihanna Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Premiere, New York, United States - 22 Sep 2021
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Dressed in all black, Rihanna steps out for dinner with her family at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 21 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rihanna, 31, shows up fashionably late (2:00 AM) in support of her brother, Rorrey's, party (scheduled for 9:00 PM) at Jamestown Bar, Bridgetown Barbados, and is a sight to behold as she shows off her incredible frame. She greets her brother with big smiles before heading into club to have a night out partying. Pictured: Ref: SPL5082802 270419 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Kyle Babb / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Rihanna looked incredible in this sexy ensemble during her ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 3’ fashion show special on Sept. 24. She slayed in sexy lingerie with sheer and lace detailing.

Rihanna, 33, absolutely slayed in the Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show, which premiered on September 24. The singer brought her fashion prowess out to play in a sheer lingerie ensemble. In true Rihanna style, she surprised everyone with her ensemble and she did not let us down with this sexy look.

Rihanna
Rihanna’s look during her ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 3’ fashion show. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video)

Her look included a sheer dress with lingerie underneath. She rocked thigh-high tights with lace trim on the top and studded heels. This isn’t your typical lingerie look, but Rihanna always manages to make any look stylish. There’s definitely an edgy vibe to this lingerie ensemble.

She looked every bit the powerful queen she is standing in front of her male models, who sported red pants. Her latest fashion show featured Ricky MartinNormani, Adriana LimaEmily RatajkowskiGigi Hadid, Irina ShaykSabrina Carpenter, Mena Massoud, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Related Gallery

Rihanna's Sexiest Photos Of All Time

Rihanna attends her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 premiere, in New York Rihanna Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Premiere, New York, United States - 22 Sep 2021
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Dressed in all black, Rihanna steps out for dinner with her family at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 21 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Rihanna bears her behind in a see-through outfit for her Met Gala after partyPictured: RihannaBACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The “Diamonds” singer had a similar vibe with her look on the Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 carpet. She stunned in a plunging top with long slits and paired it with see-through lace bottoms and thigh-high tights.

Earlier in the week, Rihanna got us all very excited for the show when she posted a slew of promo images modeling the new collection. One of our favorites was when she rocked a sleeveless black fishnet mini dress that was completely see-through. The mini featured a halter neckline while the entire bodice was covered in a cool brown leather snakeskin print. She topped her look off with lace-up black heels and full glam.

Rihanna
Rihanna on the carpet at the ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 3’ premiere event. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Another one of our favorite looks from RiRi was her sheer black halterneck dress. The gown featured a plunging V-neckline with a tight bodice and a long see-through skirt. She accessorized her look with a pair of sheer tights, bedazzled lace-up heels, and a bunch of layered necklaces.