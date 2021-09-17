Fashion

Rihanna Lounges On The Floor In Fishnet Mini Dress To Promote Next Fenty Show – Photo

rihanna
Lifestyle Director

Rihanna looked gorgeous when she showed off her incredible figure in a completely sheer fishnet dress to promote her Fenty show.

Rihanna, 33, always makes a statement no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did when she promoted her next Savage X Fenty show. The singer looked fabulous when she rocked a sleeveless black fishnet mini dress that was completely see-through. The mini featured a halter neckline while the entire bodice was covered in a cool brown leather snakeskin print. She topped her look off with lace-up black heels and full glam.

Rihanna posted the super sexy photo with the caption, “me waiting for vol. 3 to drop knowing y’all ain’t ready. @savagexfenty @amazonprimevideo.” The Savage X Fenty Volume 3 show will air on Amazon Prime on September 24 and will feature A-list celeb models including Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Normani, and more.

Rihanna has been on a roll lately and her outfits have been nothing short of perfect. She looked gorgeous at the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13, which was themed, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” She opted to wear a massive black Balenciaga gown that had poofy long sleeves and a huge ruffled neckline. She topped her look off with a crystal head cap that was covered with a black knit beanie.

Meanwhile, later that night, she arrived at the after-party she hosted at Davide in NYC. Ri threw on a high-waisted sheer black Roberto Cavalli Maxi Skirt that revealed her high-waisted underwear. She styled the skirt with a simple black T-shirt which she tied in a knot to make cropped.

Rihanna’s accessories stole the show when she dressed up her tee with a dazzling diamond Nikos Koulis Oui Tassel Necklace, diamond anklets, bracelets, and earrings. A tiny black purse with long silver fringe, a sheer black beaded head cap, and a pair of simple black strappy sandals completed her look.