Rihanna Stuns In Totally Sheer Skirt For Sexy Met Gala After-Party Look — Photos

rihanna
JosiahW / BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian is catwoman chic as she rocks another Balenciaga outfit heading to Justin Bieber's MET Gala after party in NYC
Rihanna bears her behind in a see-through outfit for her Met Gala after party
Kendall Jenner departs her hotel for a MET Gala after partyJustin Bieber Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner head to a Met Gala after party
Rihanna and beau A$AP Rocky hold hands as they leave her Met Gala after-party at Davide in New York.
Rihanna looked fabulous when she rocked a see-through skirt at her 2021 Met Gala after-party!

If there’s one thing for sure about Rihanna, 33, it is that she never disappoints us. After gracing the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala in a massive black Balenciaga gown, RiRi ditched her dress for a casual outfit at the after-party she hosted at Davide in NYC. Ri threw on a high-waisted sheer black maxi skirt that revealed her high-waisted underwear. She styled the skirt with a simple black T-shirt which she tied in a knot to make cropped.

rihanna
Rihanna looked fabulous at her Met Gala after-party when she rocked this high-waisted sheer black skirt with a T-shirt that she tied in a knot to make cropped & gorgeous diamond jewelry. (JosiahW / BACKGRID)

As always, Rihanna’s accessories stole the show. She dressed up her tee with dazzling diamond choker necklaces, diamond anklets, bracelets, and earrings. A tiny black purse with long silver fringe, a sheer black beaded head cap, and a pair of simple black strappy sandals completed her look.

rihanna
Rihanna arrived fashionably late to the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13 celebrating 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,' when she rocked this massive poofy black Balenciaga gown with a diamond choker necklace & headpiece.

Rihanna and Asap Rocky Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2021
Jennifer Lopez Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2021
Kim Kardashian Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2021

Rihanna stole the show both on and off the red carpet last night and she arrived fashionably late to the Met Gala which was themed, ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.’ She opted to wear a massive black Balenciaga gown that had poofy long sleeves and a huge ruffled neckline. She topped her look off with a crystal head cap that was covered with a black knit beanie.

Ri made her red carpet debut with beau, A$AP Rocky, who looked just as cool in a massive quilted blanket. He later removed the quilt to reveal a dapper black tuxedo underneath, which he styled with a ruffled white button-down shirt.