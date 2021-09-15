Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Have Celeb-Filled Dinner In NYC With Justin Bieber & More — Photos

Just one day after making their red carpet couple debut at the Met Gala, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out for dinner with Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Talk about a star-studded affair! A slew of A-listers stepped out for dinner together in New York City in celebration of controversial music manager Scooter Braun‘s birthday. Rihanna, 33, and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky were all smiles as they attended the swanky get together at celeb hot spot, Carbone on September 14. They were joined by the likes of Justin Bieber, 27, and Hailey Baldwin, 24, along with Ed Sheeran and Madonna.

The “Umbrella” singer opted for a navy graphic tee and matching flared pants featuring a flame design. She completed her cool ensemble with a hot pink neckerchief and a long, gold pendant necklace while accessorizing with a multicolored bandana and an equally colorful Dior handbag. Her hair was styled in braids, which fell past her shoulders, and she completed the glam look with dewy, glittering eye makeup.

Madonna, 63, who made an appearance at the Video Music Awards a few days prior, opted for a blue and black dress paired with a black cape and stiletto heels. Meanwhile, British hitmaker Ed Sheeran cut a casual figure in a black hoodie and jeans, much like Justin Bieber. The “Peaches” singer opted for a beige and black hat with a grey turtleneck, sweats, and sunglasses.

He and Hailey attended the screening of his new documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World, earlier in the night, and the supermodel stunned in a patterned mini dress. She paired the ensemble, which had snakeskin-printed long sleeves, with strappy black heels.

It’s been a busy week in the celebrity world! Of course, many of our favorite stars attended the Met Gala on Monday night, and it’s no surprise Rihanna made an appearance. Her 2021 look featured a huge black, Balenciaga dress and a black beanie with bedazzled embellishments. Speaking of jewels, she wore over 267 carats of BVLGARI High Jewelry and archival diamonds, and her soft and sultry eye makeup made her Met Gala look pop.