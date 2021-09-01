Rihanna Rocks Purple Lingerie & Pink Garter As She Promotes New Drop From Savage X Fenty — Photos

Another new sexy Savage x Fenty look is here — and the brand’s creator, Rihanna, is modeling it to perfection in these new photos!

The Savage x Fenty Writing Ribbons VIP Box dropped on Sept. 1, and Rihanna is showing off one of the looks in a sexy new promo shoot for the brand. In the pics, Rihanna rocks purple and pink lingerie while posing on a black lounge chair. The top half of the matching set is held together with pink ribbons, while matching ribbons also wrap around her stomach. There’s also a sexy pink garter around the singer’s leg.

To complete her look for the shoot, Rihanna’s hair is in a blunt bob, with short bangs framing her forehead. She’s wearing rose-hued eye makeup, with dark lashes and a deep red lip. Meanwhile, her nails are painted a neutral pink. In one shot, she’s giving the camera a sultry glare, while the other features her with her eyes closed and her arm resting on her hip.

Rihanna launched her Savage x Fenty lingerie collection in 2018, and it has grown exponentially since then. With the brand, as well as Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and her successful music career, RiRi officially became a billionaire earlier this year. Her net worth made her the richest female musician, even though she hasn’t released an album in more than five years.

Later this month, Rihanna’s next Savage x Fenty Fashion Show will air on Amazon Prime. The special will launch on Sept. 23, and feature Rihanna and other models showing off looks from the collection. Savage x Fenty had shows at New York Fashion Week in both 2018 and 2019, as well as a video show in 2020 amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Stars who have modeled for Savage x Fenty in the past include Demi Moore, Joan Smalls, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and many more.

Meanwhile, as Rihanna’s professional life is clearly thriving, she’s also beyond happy in her personal life. Since the beginning of 2020, Rihanna has been in a relationship with her longtime friend, A$AP Rocky. After more than a year of keeping things very low-key and private in their relationship, RiRi and A$AP have been spotted out and about much more throughout summer 2021, and various reports claim that an engagement could come “soon.”