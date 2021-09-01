See Pics

Rihanna Rocks Purple Lingerie & Pink Garter As She Promotes New Drop From Savage X Fenty — Photos

rihanna
DIGGZY/SplashNews
Rihanna having a blast jumping at Kadooment Day,Crop Over Barbados Pictured: Rihanna Ref: SPL1094495 040815 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Rihanna, 31, shows up fashionably late (2:00 AM) in support of her brother, Rorrey's, party (scheduled for 9:00 PM) at Jamestown Bar, Bridgetown Barbados, and is a sight to behold as she shows off her incredible frame. She greets her brother with big smiles before heading into club to have a night out partying. Pictured: Ref: SPL5082802 270419 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Kyle Babb / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Rihanna Rihanna Launches Global Lingerie Brand : Savage X Fenty, Brooklyn, New York, USA - 10 May 2018 WEARING TOM FORD SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL *9370611g SHOES BY MANOLO BLAHNIK
Rihanna Rihanna in concert at the POPB arena, Paris, France - 20 Oct 2011 Rihanna performs live on stage during her Loud European Tour held at the POPB arena View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Another new sexy Savage x Fenty look is here — and the brand’s creator, Rihanna, is modeling it to perfection in these new photos!

The Savage x Fenty Writing Ribbons VIP Box dropped on Sept. 1, and Rihanna is showing off one of the looks in a sexy new promo shoot for the brand. In the pics, Rihanna rocks purple and pink lingerie while posing on a black lounge chair. The top half of the matching set is held together with pink ribbons, while matching ribbons also wrap around her stomach. There’s also a sexy pink garter around the singer’s leg.

To complete her look for the shoot, Rihanna’s hair is in a blunt bob, with short bangs framing her forehead. She’s wearing rose-hued eye makeup, with dark lashes and a deep red lip. Meanwhile, her nails are painted a neutral pink. In one shot, she’s giving the camera a sultry glare, while the other features her with her eyes closed and her arm resting on her hip.

Rihanna launched her Savage x Fenty lingerie collection in 2018, and it has grown exponentially since then. With the brand, as well as Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and her successful music career, RiRi officially became a billionaire earlier this year. Her net worth made her the richest female musician, even though she hasn’t released an album in more than five years.

rihanna
Rihanna rocks a white crop top and mini skirt while out in May 2021. (DIGGZY/SplashNews)

Related Gallery

Rihanna's Sexiest Photos Of All Time

Rihanna enjoys a night at NYC Hookah Bar in busty Harley Davidson bandana top with ripped jeans over her track pantsRihanna enjoys a night out in NYC wearing low cut Harley bandana top and ripped jeans OVER her track pants, New York, USA - 12 Aug 2021
Exclusive All Round - UK Web: set fee 350 GBP 50 pp All other territories please call for pricing Mandatory Credit: Photo by BeautifulSignature/Shutterstock (12244995z) Exclusive - Rihanna goes out with friends. She went out bowling on Essex and Delancey. The couple and some friends then went on to a dinner on Houston Exclusive - Rocky and Rihanna's night out, New York, USA - 02 Aug 2021
New York, NY - Rihanna heads to dinner at Carbone Italian restaurant in a sexy black lace dress and heels. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 5 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Later this month, Rihanna’s next Savage x Fenty Fashion Show will air on Amazon Prime. The special will launch on Sept. 23, and feature Rihanna and other models showing off looks from the collection. Savage x Fenty had shows at New York Fashion Week in both 2018 and 2019, as well as a video show in 2020 amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Stars who have modeled for Savage x Fenty in the past include Demi Moore, Joan Smalls, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and many more.

Meanwhile, as Rihanna’s professional life is clearly thriving, she’s also beyond happy in her personal life. Since the beginning of 2020, Rihanna has been in a relationship with her longtime friend, A$AP Rocky. After more than a year of keeping things very low-key and private in their relationship, RiRi and A$AP have been spotted out and about much more throughout summer 2021, and various reports claim that an engagement could come “soon.”