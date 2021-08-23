Fashion

Rihanna Rocks Sexy Red Lingerie In The Pool & Shows Off Her ‘Billion Dollar Smile’ In New Photos

rihanna
Diggzy / Shutterstock
Rihanna having a blast jumping at Kadooment Day,Crop Over Barbados Pictured: Rihanna Ref: SPL1094495 040815 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Rihanna, 31, shows up fashionably late (2:00 AM) in support of her brother, Rorrey's, party (scheduled for 9:00 PM) at Jamestown Bar, Bridgetown Barbados, and is a sight to behold as she shows off her incredible frame. She greets her brother with big smiles before heading into club to have a night out partying. Pictured: Ref: SPL5082802 270419 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Kyle Babb / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Rihanna Rihanna Launches Global Lingerie Brand : Savage X Fenty, Brooklyn, New York, USA - 10 May 2018 WEARING TOM FORD SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL *9370611g SHOES BY MANOLO BLAHNIK
Rihanna Rihanna in concert at the POPB arena, Paris, France - 20 Oct 2011 Rihanna performs live on stage during her Loud European Tour held at the POPB arena View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Rihanna showed off her fabulous figure when she rocked sexy red lingerie while taking a dip in the pool.

Rihanna, 33, always manages to look sexy no matter what she’s wearing and that’s exactly what she did when she went for a swim in the pool. The singer opted to wear sexy red lingerie from her brand, Savage X Fenty, and she had a huge smile on her face. She captioned the photo, “Billion dollar smile,” which was a nod at the star being officially announced as a billionaire and the richest female in music by Forbes on August 4.

In the slideshow of photos, RiRi looked fabulous in a low-cut underwire bright red bra which she styled with chunky gold chain necklaces, rainbow sunglasses, and green earrings. That same day, Rihanna posted other photos of her rocking pieces from the new collection while soaking in the pool. Aside from the bra, she rocked a skintight red halterneck jumpsuit with an open-back.

Rihanna has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from these sultry lingerie photos, she was out in Santa Monica on August 18 when she threw on a black denim mini skirt that had high slits on the sides revealing her toned legs. She styled the skirt with a bright green cropped Stussy Cactus Work Jacket, a do-rag, sunglasses, and a pair of black and white Vans Old Skool low-top sneakers that were designed by her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 32.

Meanwhile, a day before that, Ri went for a grocery run in NYC on August 15 when she got dressed to the nines in a chic ensemble featuring a pair of light-wash distressed baggy jeans with a black Chanel Pre Fall 2021 blazer with gold buttons.

Related Gallery

Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin & More

Miami Beach, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* Actress Camila Mendes wears a tiny bikini as she films a scene for the new Netflix movie 'Strangers' in Miami Beach, Florida, with extras and the movie staff.Pictured: Camila MendesBACKGRID USA 2 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New mum Naomi Campbell shows off her toned body as she poses for a Burberry fashion campaign. The 51-year-old supermodel looked stunning as she showcased the luxury label's TB Summer Monogram collection. It was designed by the brand's Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci. "It’s magical working with Riccardo," said Campbell. "He always has such a unique vision and continually manages to bring another facet out of me, pushing me to do things I don’t think I can do. Working with Burberry is also always such an honour." The catwalk beauty surprised fans earlier this year that she'd welcomed a baby girl - reportedly becoming a parent through a surrogate. "Naomi has this transcendental energy and beauty that embodies both a timeless classicism as well as the vitality of summer," said Tisci of the collaboration. Editorial usage only. Credit - Burberry/Danko Steiner/MEGA. 16 Jul 2021 Pictured: Naomi Campbell for Burberry. Photo credit: Burberry/Danko Steiner/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA771495_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Actress Karrueche Tran wears a pink bikini as she relaxes by the pool in Miami. 11 Jul 2021 Pictured: Karrueche Tran. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA769910_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]