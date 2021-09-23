Rihanna Rocks Lingerie & Plunging Black Top For Latest Savage X Fenty Premiere Event — Photos

Rihanna’s style reign continues! The fashion designer slayed in a plunging black top, lace lingerie, and tights on the black carpet for the ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 3’ premiere.

When Rihanna shows up to any event, all eyes are on her. The “Diamonds” singer wowed in a sexy and stylish outfit at the premiere of her fashion show special, Savage X Fenty Vol. 3, in New York City on September 22. Rihanna’s plunging top featured long slits, and she paired it with see-through lace bottoms and thigh-high stockings.

Rihanna, now sporting bangs, had her hair sleek and straight for the premiere event. She rocked a gray smokey eye and a nude lip. The singer’s accessories included a long necklace, a tighter diamond necklace, and an ankle necklace.

The fashion designer celebrated the upcoming release of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show special, which will be released September 24 on Amazon Prime Video. The premiere event was filled with fashion A-listers such as Cynthia Erivo, Whitney Peak, Shanina Shaik, and more. Her latest fashion show will include celebrities like Ricky Martin, Normani, Adriana Lima, Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Sabrina Carpenter, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Rihanna has been teasing her upcoming fashion show on Instagram. She released sexy teaser photos that featured her wearing a sheer, sparkling outfit that was nearly backless and revealed the thong she was wearing. The plunging outfit tied in the front right around her belly button.

The singer attended the premiere event without boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The couple recently made a splash at the Met Gala together. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Rihanna has hopes of a long future with the rapper.

“Rihanna still has dreams of marriage and family and if you were going to make bets the person that she will be doing that with is A$AP,” our source said. “Not anytime in the near future but their relationship is pretty solid and is heading toward forever with all that great relationships bring.”