Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Hold Hands After Reuniting In NYC For Cute Shopping Date

National hero Rihanna enjoyed some retail therapy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky following her trip to Barbados to receive the National Hero Award.

Following her trip to her native Barbados, Rihanna returned to the states and reunited with boyfriend A$AP Rocky for a shopping excursion in New York. The Fenty founder, 33, hit up several stores, including a Celine, in the SoHo neighborhood on Thursday, Dec. 2.

Dressing weather appropriate, Rihanna wore an all-black ensemble consisting of an oversized quilted coat from Miu Miu over a jumpsuit. She finished the look with pointed toe boots and futuristic white sunglasses. A$AP, real name Rakim Mayers, 33, opted for brighter colors.

The rapper looked warm in a wool letterman’s jacket in red with a whimsical cat embroidering on the chest, completing the look with classic denim jeans and a yellow baseball cap. The shopping date comes a few days after Rihanna received the National Hero Award on Monday, Nov. 29.

The singer, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty in Saint Michael, Barbados prior to her move to the U.S., was honored for her “visionary and pioneering leadership” at Golden Square Freedom Park in Bridgetown. The honor was part of a larger ceremony to celebrate Barbados cutting ties with the United Kingdom: the country recently removed Queen Elizabeth II as head of state and became a republic.

Barbadian politician and lawyer Sandra Mason was appointed Barbados’ first president on Tuesday, Nov. 30. At the ceremony on Monday, Prime Minister Mia Mottley delivered congratulatory remarks as Rihanna received the National Hero Award, incorporating lyrics from the singer’s song “Diamonds” into the speech.

“Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty has given service to Barbados which has been exemplified by visionary and pioneering leadership,” the prime minister said. “May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation.” At a separate ceremony on Tuesday, Rihanna called the ceremony a “day that I will never, ever forget.”

“It’s also a day that I never saw coming,” the national hero said, per USA Today. “I have traveled the world and received several awards and recognitions, but nothing, nothing compares to being recognized in the soil that you grew in.” Political leaders and dignitaries, including Prince Charles, attended the celebration.

It’s unclear if A$AP joined his national hero girlfriend at the festivities in Barbados; but the two have been dating since late 2019. In an interview with GQ in May, A$AP shared rare comments about the relationship, calling Rihanna the “love of my life” and “the one.” He said, “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.”