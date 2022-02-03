Rihanna’s Pregnancy Photographer Says The Love Between Her & A$AP Rocky Is ‘Very Evident’

The man behind Rihanna’s recent pregnancy reveal photos, Miles Diggs aka ‘Diggzy’ gives HollywoodLife all the behind the lens details about the iconic shots he took, and explains in an EXCLUSIVE interview, how his longtime collaboration with the superstar began.

Rihanna, 33, broke the internet, January 31, when she announced to the world that she was pregnant with her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 33. The couple broke the news with a strikingly beautiful photo shoot, which revealed RiRi’s bare, pregnant belly. Fans had been speculating for months that the couple could be expecting, but when the time came to go on the record with her news, RiRi gave her fans everything they could have ever dreamed of when she enlisted the help of a celebrity photographer that she has grown to trust over the years.

Meet Miles Diggs, 27, — aka Diggzy, who has snapped “a solid 800-1000 sets” of shots of the “Disturbia” singer since 2012. It was he that snapped the now famous pics on that on a cold, snowy day in NYC’s Harlem, a location he says was “ode” to A$AP’s hometown, in our EXCLUSIVE interview. Miles, a Jersey-born entrepreneur who got his first camera at age 10 and once dreamed of becoming a sports photographer, opened up EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife about his relationship with Rihanna, who he calls “the realest” person he’s ever worked with. With a motto of making his subjects feel “comfortable and safe behind his lens,” he shared with us details behind his longstanding relationship with the music and fashion mogul, what it’s like to be in the presence of RiRi and A$AP together, and all the details behind one of the most legendary pregnancy announcement in pop culture history. Read our Q&A with “Diggzy,” whom Vogue has deemed “fashion’s favorite paparazzi,” below:

How has this week been for you? Is it overwhelming turning into the most talked-about photographer overnight?

I wouldn’t call it overwhelming, just another day in the life for me, honestly. You know, for me it was really just an amazing moment, but I’m back to work as normal.

Nice! So for some background, how long have you known Rihanna and A$AP, and was the location in Harlem a nod to his roots? Yeah, Harlem was where he was born and raised, and it was definitely an ode. I’m close to Ri, I’ve never really met them like that [as a couple]. I’ve been photographing her for at least ten years and over time, we’ve grown closer.

I remember that day here in New York, it was so cold! How quick did you get the shots? Yeah it was, it was [cold]. It was very quick. 30 Seconds. We wanted to make sure that she was warm, especially because she had her bare skin out.

Wow! 30 seconds. Great job! Were they happy with the coverage? Definitely. It was a special moment. I mean, this was one of the biggest breaking news stories of the world.

Yes it is! And the specific location under the bridge, is that something that you came up with? Yeah, I just really loved how everything fell into place there, just the way it was. I couldn’t have drawn it out better.

How did that process go? Did you guys plan it out together, or did they just show up ready to roll with you planning the shots? It was somewhere in the middle I’m really not at liberty to say much more.

What are some of her other iconic looks that you have you shot that our readers would identify with? Most of her New York street style from 2012 through now has been stuff I’ve shot really heavily, especially in 2014-2018, all of those years. There’s the iconic photo of her in this giant red heart fur coat, it’s literally shaped like a heart and that’s one of her most iconic outfits. [I’ve been shooting her since] high school or college. It’s been a while. [I was just] getting my toes wet in the business as a newcomer. I just really happened to love her from a fan perspective and just happened to cross paths [with her] one day and that was just the first of many.

Did this all start happening organically? She got used to seeing my face and would see the photos I would take. Coming out of her hotel or She got used to seeing my face and would see the photos I would take. Coming out of her hotel or going out to dinner When did you notice that she started warming up to you? It didn’t take long. She has a very good judge of character, I think. Probably when she followed me on Instagram a few months in, that’s when we were able to start growing. I was seeing her almost on a daily basis so I was able to thank her in person. She was so cool and casual. It didn’t phase her one bit. That’s what I really love about her. She’s the realest. The biggest compliment I’ve gotten [in my career] is that I always make my subjects feel comfortable and safe in front of my lens. What did she and does she see in you do you think, as someone she trusts, compared to the other photographers out there? Transparency. I don’t take anything for granted. I am extremely humble. I would rather have a conversation than get a photo. Do you still identify as being a paparazzi? This is a whole new level of iconic status. I don’t want to say that I am no longer a paparazzi, I just wear the title differently from others. I don’t take offense. It’s not a negative thing. I’m a celebrity photographer, first. But I catch candid moments also. And that’s what a paparazzi is. And that doesn’t require you to have a negative relationship with the subject of the photographs. You can still be a decent human being. Respectable. And capture them in a flattering way. Do you think she’s going to continue to take a break from the music biz? I don’t know. I think it’s really clear what her priorities are gonna be and she’ll deliver when she’s ready. No pun intended! So did A$AP seem stoked during the shoot? They look so cute together. I mean, the vibe I was getting was just amazing. The I mean, the vibe I was getting was just amazing. The love is very evident , and that’s what you like to see.

Any more talk of future shoots along the way? I would love to, but I don’t know. I’m an easy, go with the flow kind of person, and try to make myself as available as possible. But treating people as human beings, instead of the superstars that they are, just goes a long way.

How careful did you have to be during the shots to not attract attention? I know it’s not overly busy over there right now where you guys shot. We were careful, and we got away with it. I think people are starting to go back and recreate the photos I’ve been starting to see.

Oh my god, yes! It’s probably an iconic Instagram model site right now. I’m looking forward to Halloween is all I have to say.