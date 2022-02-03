Rihanna’s Pregnancy Photographer Says The Love Between Her & A$AP Rocky Is ‘Very Evident’
The man behind Rihanna’s recent pregnancy reveal photos, Miles Diggs aka ‘Diggzy’ gives HollywoodLife all the behind the lens details about the iconic shots he took, and explains in an EXCLUSIVE interview, how his longtime collaboration with the superstar began.
Rihanna, 33, broke the internet, January 31, when she announced to the world that she was pregnant with her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 33. The couple broke the news with a strikingly beautiful photo shoot, which revealed RiRi’s bare, pregnant belly. Fans had been speculating for months that the couple could be expecting, but when the time came to go on the record with her news, RiRi gave her fans everything they could have ever dreamed of when she enlisted the help of a celebrity photographer that she has grown to trust over the years.
Meet Miles Diggs, 27, — aka Diggzy, who has snapped “a solid 800-1000 sets” of shots of the “Disturbia” singer since 2012. It was he that snapped the now famous pics on that on a cold, snowy day in NYC’s Harlem, a location he says was “ode” to A$AP’s hometown, in our EXCLUSIVE interview. Miles, a Jersey-born entrepreneur who got his first camera at age 10 and once dreamed of becoming a sports photographer, opened up EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife about his relationship with Rihanna, who he calls “the realest” person he’s ever worked with. With a motto of making his subjects feel “comfortable and safe behind his lens,” he shared with us details behind his longstanding relationship with the music and fashion mogul, what it’s like to be in the presence of RiRi and A$AP together, and all the details behind one of the most legendary pregnancy announcement in pop culture history. Read our Q&A with “Diggzy,” whom Vogue has deemed “fashion’s favorite paparazzi,” below:
How has this week been for you? Is it overwhelming turning into the most talked-about photographer overnight?
I wouldn’t call it overwhelming, just another day in the life for me, honestly. You know, for me it was really just an amazing moment, but I’m back to work as normal.
