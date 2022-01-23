See Pics

Rihanna Snuggles Up To BF A$AP Rocky For Saturday Night Dinner Date In NYC — Photos

The It couple held hands as they made their way through the streets of the Big Apple while looking super stylish in their designer duds.

Going strong! A-list couple Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky stepped out for a romantic date night in New York City on Saturday (January 22). The “Umbrella” singer, 33, and rapper, 33, snuggled up to each other as they made their way through the streets of the Big Apple. And, of course, they looked like they just stepped off the runway while doing it!

Rihanna
Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky stepped out in New York in January 2022. (North Woods / BACKGRID)

Rihanna rocked a big puffy red coat over a light blue jersey that hit just above the knee, which allowing a peek at her gorgeous gams. She swept her trademark raven tresses under a baseball cap and went virtually makeup free to showcase her natural beauty. The Fenty fashion designer paired the chic look with dangling earrings and blinged-out strappy high heels. Not to be outdone, A$AP donned a fabulous fur jacket, a stylish beanie and some big military boots.

The adorable pair have been inseparable as of late, even enjoying their New Year’s together in Barbados. After getting all dolled up for a New Year’s Eve bash, Rihanna and A$AP played the rest of the festive vacation relatively low-key, allowing them to spend some quality time with their relatives, according to an insider who spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

Rihanna doesn’t get to see her family often enough so she and Rocky have been spending most of their time catching up with loved ones,” the source explained. “They obviously went out and celebrated on New Year’s Eve, plus they’ve done some shopping, eating out, etc. But overall, Rihanna and Rocky have laid pretty low, hung out with family and friends, and just relaxed.” The source added that Rocky’s father is also from Barbados, so the singer has “a ton of relatives there that he loves catching up with.” “It’s something Rihanna and Rocky have bonded about because they feel a commonality there.”

The power couple had been friends for nearly a decade before they began dating officially in 2020. Although they have remained relatively tight-lipped about their romance, A$AP did open up about it during an interview with GQ in May. Calling Rihanna the “love of my life” and “the one,” he added, “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.” He even said he would welcome the chance at starting a family with the Grammy-winning singer.

 