Rihanna Enjoying Being An ‘Active’ Pregnant Woman With A$AP Rocky ‘Devoted’ To Her

Rihanna is ‘proud’ to show off her bare baby bump as her boyfriend and father of her baby, A$AP Rocky, is making ‘sure she’s comfortable 100 percent of the time’ during her pregnancy.

Rihanna, 34, is loving her journey through pregnancy and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 33, is thrilled to support her “every step of the way.” The lovebirds, who announced they’re expecting their first child together in late Jan., have been spotted out and about at numerous events and casual outings over the past few weeks, and each time the singer has been sure to show off her bare baby bump in a stylish outfit. The mom-to-be is enjoying he active lifestyle and her close pals think she will continue to do so as long as it’s healthy.

“Rihanna is not doing this pregnancy sitting down and she doesn’t feel she has to because she’s a healthy and active pregnant woman,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She is proud to show that being pregnant can be beautiful, as she has done so already.”

“Rocky has been so supportive throughout her pregnancy and he’s been with her every step of the way,” the source added. “He has not left her side and has no plans on it; he is incredibly supportive of Rihanna. Rocky has never been in love with her more than he is right now and the two of them are in the best place right now.”

It turns out the doting rapper is even planning on going wherever Rihanna wants to go so he can continue to be there for her both emotionally and physically. “If she wants to to to Milan, Rocky is going to go with her and he will carry her things and make sure she is comfortable 100 percent of the time,” the insider further explained. “He is devoted to her and their unborn baby and he would never let anything happen to her. Rihanna is being catered to in every way. As far as when she is going to relax and calm down, her friends think that time won’t ever come.”

Since announcing her pregnancy, Rihanna has proudly flaunted her bare baby bump in various fashionable outfits, including an incredible green chain-style top, which can be seen above, at an event for her Fenty company. On Feb. 25, she also showed up to Milan Fashion Week in a crop top and pants.