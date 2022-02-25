Pregnant Rihanna Channels Cleopatra With Headpiece & Baby Bump On Display In Crop Top

Rihanna channeled Cleopatra when she rocked a metallic headpiece & a tiny crop top, putting her baby bump on display, while in Milan for fashion week.

Rihanna, 34, looked absolutely fabulous when she attended the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25, with beau, A$AP Rocky. The pregnant singer channeled Cleopatra when she wore a metallic chain metal headpiece that covered her entire head and put her gorgeous face on display. Aside from her headwear, Rihanna put her bare baby bump on display in a tiny crop top.

Rihanna is always rocking some sort of unique and cool outfit, which is exactly what she did. She threw on a tight black leather bandeau crop top, leaving her bare belly out. She styled the top with a pair of baggy black satin Gucci Pre-Fall 2022 Pants that had a cool red dragon design on the side of the legs.

The best part of her outfit though was definitely her massively oversized, purple fur Gucci Pre-Fall 2022 Coat. The lavender coat was more like a blanket than a jacket, and she topped her look off with a Gucci Gg Medium Suitcase with Web and a Briony Raymond estate cross necklace.

Rihanna has been on a roll with her maternity outfits and one look she loves is putting her bare belly on display. Just the other day, she was out in NYC when she rocked a baggy, animal print fleece and kept it unbuttoned, revealing her bump which was decorated with layers of gold body jewelry.

Another one of our favorite recent outfits from RiRi though is without a doubt her iconic $15,000 Saint Laurent heart-shaped fur coat that she wore to dinner at Nobu Malibu on Feb. 15. She originally wore the coat back in 2016, but this time she wore the bright red fur coat on top of a Chicago Bulls jersey.