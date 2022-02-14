Rihanna Reveals Her Baby Bump In Completely Sheer Shirt While Heading To Super Bowl Party

Rihanna celebrated the Super Bowl when she showed off her growing baby bump in a see-through blue shirt with a headscarf & jeans.

Rihanna, 33, has been showing off her baby bump in a slew of fabulous outfits and her latest look was seriously sexy. The singer celebrated the Los Angeles Rams winning the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals when she dressed up in the team’s colors for a night out with A$AP Rocky at Nobu.

For the occasion, Rihanna threw on a completely see-through blue button-down shirt with a plunging lacy blue bra underneath. The shirt featured two graphic pockets on either side of her chest and her baby bump was on full display.

On top of her blouse, she wore an oversized navy blue bomber jacket with a bright yellow fur-trimmed hood and she styled the shirt with a pair of low-rise, baggy gray straight leg jeans. As for her accessories, she rocked a tight blue headscarf, white rectangle sunglasses, a large gold medallion chain necklace, and pointed-toe white pumps.

Rihanna has been on a roll with her pregnancy outfits lately and one look she absolutely loves is a sheer shirt. Just the other day she attended a Fenty Beauty event when she wore a see-through turquoise sequin The Attico Claire Top with a pair of matching The Attico Sequin Pants. She accessorized with dazzling jewels and a pair of Manolo Blahnik Paloma Sandals.

Aside from this look, she was recently out wearing a completely cut out tan crop top with a Jacquie Aiche Marquise + Round Sophia Diamond Shaker Bra underneath. The top was completely open, putting her bare belly on display and she styled it with an animal print 2000’s Tie Dye Custom Denim Leopard Fur Long Coat Jacket and low-rise, dark-wash jeans. She topped her look off with a pair of Awake Ny Logo Camo Cap, and Tom Ford Python Ankle Lock Sandals.