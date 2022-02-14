Fashion

Rihanna Reveals Her Baby Bump In Completely Sheer Shirt While Heading To Super Bowl Party

rihanna
Ab / BACKGRID
Rihanna Rihanna seen at Flight Club, New York, USA - 26 Jan 2022
Hollywood, CA - Rihanna and her baby belly are ready to eat as they are seen grabbing a bite at Nobu after the Rams Super Bowl victory. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Ab / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rihanna caught shoppers by complete surprise as she made an unannounced appearance at her brand new, Savage X Fenty Store at Westfield Culver City in Los Angeles Rihanna Shocks Shoppers as she Makes Surprise Appearance at her new Savage X Fenty Store in Los Angeles, USA - 12 Feb 2022
Barbadian singer Rihanna (Robyn Rihanna Fenty NH) wearing The Attico arrives at the Fenty Beauty And Fenty Skin Celebration Hosted By Rihanna held at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Fenty Beauty And Fenty Skin Celebration Hosted By Rihanna, Goya Studios, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 12 Feb 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Rihanna celebrated the Super Bowl when she showed off her growing baby bump in a see-through blue shirt with a headscarf & jeans.

Rihanna, 33, has been showing off her baby bump in a slew of fabulous outfits and her latest look was seriously sexy. The singer celebrated the Los Angeles Rams winning the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals when she dressed up in the team’s colors for a night out with A$AP Rocky at Nobu.

rihanna
Rihanna showed off her baby bump in a sheer blue shirt with gray baggy jeans. (Ab / BACKGRID)

For the occasion, Rihanna threw on a completely see-through blue button-down shirt with a plunging lacy blue bra underneath. The shirt featured two graphic pockets on either side of her chest and her baby bump was on full display.

rihanna
Rihanna celebrated the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl win when she wore the teams colors of blue & yellow. (Ab / BACKGRID)

Related Gallery

Pregnant Celebrities In Sheer Outfits: Photos Of Kylie Jenner & More

Hollywood, CA - Rihanna and her baby belly are ready to eat as they are seen grabbing a bite at Nobu after the Rams Super Bowl victory. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Ab / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian West LACMA Art and Film Gala, Los Angeles, America - 07 Nov 2015 WEARING GIVENCHY
New York, NY - Kylie Jenner takes a page out of older sister Kim's book and steps out in NYC showing off her growing baby bump in a sheer bodysuit. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 9 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

On top of her blouse, she wore an oversized navy blue bomber jacket with a bright yellow fur-trimmed hood and she styled the shirt with a pair of low-rise, baggy gray straight leg jeans. As for her accessories, she rocked a tight blue headscarf, white rectangle sunglasses, a large gold medallion chain necklace, and pointed-toe white pumps.

Rihanna has been on a roll with her pregnancy outfits lately and one look she absolutely loves is a sheer shirt. Just the other day she attended a Fenty Beauty event when she wore a see-through turquoise sequin The Attico Claire Top with a pair of matching The Attico Sequin Pants. She accessorized with dazzling jewels and a pair of Manolo Blahnik Paloma Sandals.

Aside from this look, she was recently out wearing a completely cut out tan crop top with a Jacquie Aiche Marquise + Round Sophia Diamond Shaker Bra underneath. The top was completely open, putting her bare belly on display and she styled it with an animal print 2000’s Tie Dye Custom Denim Leopard Fur Long Coat Jacket and low-rise, dark-wash jeans. She topped her look off with a pair of Awake Ny Logo Camo Cap, and Tom Ford Python Ankle Lock Sandals.