Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Baby’s Gender Revealed: Couple Welcomes Baby Boy

Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed a son together on May 13, according to TMZ. The child, whose name has yet to be revealed, is the first for the superstar couple, who began dating in 2020 and announced their pregnancy in January.

Rihanna’s gender reveal came after the Anti singer announced her pregnancy with a series of photos, taken by Diggzy, displaying her baby bump alongside Rocky on January 31. The singer showed off the baby bump underneath a pink coat, as she walked hand-in-hand with the Long. Live. A$AP rapper. A few days after debuting the baby bump, Rihanna gave fans another look at her full baby bump with a gorgeous bathroom selfie, showing her stomach.

With a bun in the oven, a source close to the singer revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that Rihanna’s looking to take the next steps in her relationship with Rocky. “Rihanna is overwhelmed with joy that she is having a child and she is looking to get engaged and married soon as ASAP is her guy 1000%,” they said.

Before sharing the exciting news about the pregnancy with fans, Rihanna and Rocky went to the singer’s home country of Barbados to tell her family that she’d have a little one soon. “Rihanna‘s and Rocky‘s most recent trip to the Barbados over the holidays was to reveal the big news to their close family and friends first before they made the announcement for the whole world to find out,” an insider told HollywoodLife. “Now that all family and friends know she is having a little one, she can’t be any happier. It is without question the best time in her life right now.”

Naturally, the “Diamonds” singer’s family was incredibly happy for her. Rihanna’s dad Ronald Fenty was “ecstatic” for his daughter in an interview with Page Six. “I’m so happy that I jumped for joy. I’m still so excited,” he told the outlet. “Rihanna always said that she wanted children, she loves kids. She always takes care of her cousins’ kids…she’s going to be a good mom.”