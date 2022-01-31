Rihanna’s Dad Is ‘Ecstatic’ Over Her Pregnancy News: ‘I’m So Happy That I Jumped For Joy’

Ronald Fenty said he thinks his daughter Rihanna will be ‘a good mom’ when he talked about finding out she is expecting a child with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, in a new interview.

Rihanna‘s father is one of many people thrilled about the upcoming new addition to their family! Ronald Fenty said his 33-year-old daughter’s pregnancy left him “ecstatic” and he’s sure she’ll be “a good mom,” in a new interview with Page Six. The singer confirmed that she’s expecting with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 33, on Jan. 31.

“I’m ecstatic,” Ronald told the outlet from his home in Barbados on Monday, adding: “I’m so happy that I jumped for joy. I’m still so excited.”

“Rihanna always said that she wanted children, she loves kids,” he continued. “She always takes care of her cousins’ kids…she’s going to be a good mom.”

Ronald first met Rocky, Rihanna’s baby’s father, when she brought him to the Caribbean island he lives on in Dec. 2020. He told the outlet that he thought he was “a very cool guy” and added, “I like him.”

Among the excitement over the soon-to-be bundle of joy, Rihanna and Ronald have reconciled after having issues in their relationship in the past. In Sept. 2021, the “Umbrella” crooner scrapped a lawsuit she had against him. It accused him of misusing her name to benefit his own company, but it seems they settled the case just weeks before they were meant to meet in court.

Their reconciliation led Ronald to be one of the people Rihanna told about the pregnancy before it hit the news. He says she called him on Sunday night. “I just got the news from her last night, and she sent me some photos,” he said. “I’m just over the moon. She’s beautiful inside and out.”

Rihanna delighted fans on Monday when she and Rocky announced her pregnancy through newly released photos that showed them walking through the streets of Harlem with her bare baby bump on full display.