Interview

Rihanna’s Dad Is ‘Ecstatic’ Over Her Pregnancy News: ‘I’m So Happy That I Jumped For Joy’

David Crichlow/Shutterstock
Rihanna Rihanna seen at Flight Club, New York, USA - 26 Jan 2022
Rihanna leaving her New York City hotel for a ride around New York City Pictured: Rihanna Ref: SPL5286560 280122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Rihanna spotted leaving restoration hardware where she spent over an hour with her business partners and than arrives back to her New York City hotel Pictured: Rihanna Ref: SPL5286137 250122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky went to Peasant Restaurant on Elizabeth St. Pictured: Rihanna,ASAP Rocky Ref: SPL5285660 230122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Ronald Fenty said he thinks his daughter Rihanna will be ‘a good mom’ when he talked about finding out she is expecting a child with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, in a new interview.

Rihanna‘s father is one of many people thrilled about the upcoming new addition to their family! Ronald Fenty said his 33-year-old daughter’s pregnancy left him “ecstatic” and he’s sure she’ll be “a good mom,” in a new interview with Page Six. The singer confirmed that she’s expecting with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 33, on Jan. 31.

“I’m ecstatic,” Ronald told the outlet from his home in Barbados on Monday, adding: “I’m so happy that I jumped for joy. I’m still so excited.”

Rihanna, Ronald Fenty
Rihanna and her dad Ronald Fenty. ( David Crichlow/Shutterstock)

“Rihanna always said that she wanted children, she loves kids,” he continued. “She always takes care of her cousins’ kids…she’s going to be a good mom.”

Related Gallery

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky -- Photos Of The Couple

Rihanna and boyfriend ASAP Rocky seen leaving dinner at celebrity hotspot Carbone in New York City. Pictured: ASAP Rocky,Rihanna Ref: SPL5285211 200122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
*EXCLUSIVE* Santa Monica, CA - Rihanna wears a Balenciaga-Gucci collab headwear while out for dinner with A$AP Rocky at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. Pictured: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky BACKGRID USA 11 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: HEDO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rihanna and ASAP Rocky kept it comfy casual as they stepped out together for a dinner date at Nobu in West Hollywood. The couple garnered attention as they caused a flash frenzy from paparazzi.Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP RockyBACKGRID USA 11 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Ronald first met Rocky, Rihanna’s baby’s father, when she brought him to the Caribbean island he lives on in Dec. 2020. He told the outlet that he thought he was “a very cool guy” and added, “I like him.”

Rihanna
Rihanna walking during a previous outing. (GHOST/Shutterstock)

Among the excitement over the soon-to-be bundle of joy, Rihanna and Ronald have reconciled after having issues in their relationship in the past. In Sept. 2021, the “Umbrella” crooner scrapped a lawsuit she had against him. It accused him of misusing her name to benefit his own company, but it seems they settled the case just weeks before they were meant to meet in court.

Their reconciliation led Ronald to be one of the people Rihanna told about the pregnancy before it hit the news. He says she called him on Sunday night. “I just got the news from her last night, and she sent me some photos,” he said. “I’m just over the moon. She’s beautiful inside and out.”

Rihanna delighted fans on Monday when she and Rocky announced her pregnancy through newly released photos that showed them walking through the streets of Harlem with her bare baby bump on full display.