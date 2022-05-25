How A$AP Rocky Has Been A ‘Huge Support’ For Rihanna After The Birth Of Their Baby

A$AP Rocky is a natural dad, after welcoming his son with Rihanna. A source close to the couple revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the 33-year-old rapper is doing everything he can to support his newborn and Rihanna, 34. Rocky seems to have thrown himself into his fatherly duties, and he wants to make everything just right not only for his son but for the new mom! “Rocky has been such a huge support system,” they said.

The insider revealed that the rapper has been quick to help with everything he can. “He wasn’t afraid or hesitant whatsoever to get in there and start changing diapers, waking up with the baby in the middle of the night, rocking him to sleep, etc.” they said. “He’s trying to help any way he can and wants to let Rihanna get as much rest as possible.”

Now that the little one has arrived, it seems like the perspective has changed for the “DMB” rapper, and he’s simply in awe of his baby. “Before his son was before, Rocky kept saying he was going to have the flyest baby on earth. But right now, that’s the last thing on his mind because he’s just so grateful he has a beautiful, healthy son. He still can’t believe that this baby is all theirs, he fell in love with his son from the moment he met him,” the source told HL.

Another source close to Rihanna told HollywoodLife that he’s been great with both helping the baby and the singer, and it just makes their relationship all the better. “Rocky’s been everything. She’s told her friends that she can’t imagine doing this with anyone but him by his side, he’s just so supportive and loving. Seeing him hold their son make her love him in a whole new way,” they said.

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their baby boy on May 13, and it’s clear that they’re both absolutely loving parenthood. A source had revealed that the “Work” popstar felt “blessed” and was a natural mom. “She’s on cloud nine and soaking up every moment of this experience,” they said, shortly after her child’s birth was revealed.