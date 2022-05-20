Rihanna Is Fiercely Protective Of New Baby Son: She’s A ‘Natural’ Mother

Rihanna gave birth on May 13, and the stunning “Umbrella” singer, 34, is already a natural at mothering her newborn, according to a source close to her! Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she’s also taking measures to keep her tiny son safe from a potential infection as partner A$AP Rocky stays home with her. “Rihanna is taking to motherhood like a total natural,” a source close to Rihanna told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She and Rocky are home in LA with their baby now.”

The source added that while the “Disturbia” songstress has family visiting Los Angeles from the Bahamas, she’s gone to exceptional lengths to make sure the baby is still safe. “A ton of relatives from the Bahamas have come to visit, but they’re being very safe with social distancing and everything because the baby is obviously not vaccinated,” they continued. “Rihanna is so protective already and she’s making sure everyone is washing their hands, wearing masks, not getting their face too close to the baby, etc.”

RiRi, who was seen just six days after giving birth walking around and looking great, is also basking in the glow of new motherhood. “She’s on cloud nine and soaking up every moment of this experience,” the source said. “She feels completely blessed.”

Rihanna isn’t just a natural at being a mother — the Grammy Award winner was equally comfortable being pregnant, rocking revealing maternity looks that showed off her growing belly before her little guy was born. She celebrated Mother’s Day ahead of giving birth, wearing a jaw-dropping silver mesh ensemble and open-toed heels.

Rihanna and Rocky have been dating since 2020 but got serious during the pandemic. While they’re obviously enjoying the bliss surrounding the arrival of their first child, they had serious drama leading up to big day. The Live. Love. ASAP rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested at LAX in connection with a November 2021 shooting, just as the couple were returning from a trip to Barbados. Still, the understandably shocked singer reportedly kept her cool as the birth of the baby drew nearer.

“She’s trying to focus on remaining calm, happy, and positive, but this threw her for a loop,” another source told HollywoodLife in separate comments. “All she can really do is support him emotionally and other than that, she wants to continue focusing on her health and happiness.”