Rihanna ‘Completely Shocked’ By A$AP Rocky’s Arrest: She’s Trying To Remain ‘Calm’

Rihanna is attempting to keep herself calm and centered after the surprise arrest of A$AP Rocky on April 20 at LAX, according to a source close to the singer! The rapper, born Rakim Mayers, 33, and the “Umbrella” singer, 34, are expecting their first child together and were returning from Barbados when LAPD officers arrested him in connection with a November 2021 shooting. He was released the same day after posting a whopping $550,0000 in bail.

Since then, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Rihanna has been focusing on keeping calm during the last stretch of her pregnancy, even after the couple were blindsided by the arrest on the back end of their vacation. “Rihanna doesn’t know what to feel right now,” the source explained. “She was completely shocked when they were approached by law enforcement. Rihanna never imagined she’d be involved with something like this and especially not with her pregnancy and everything else going on. Rihanna was absolutely not expecting for things to go down how they did, and this is really the last thing she needs right now.

The source continued, saying that the “Shut Up and Drive” singer is focusing on the positive in the midst of the chaos, in spite of being caught in an upsetting situation during what is often an emotional time for expectant mothers. “She’s trying to focus on remaining calm, happy, and positive, but this threw her for a loop,” the source added. “All she can really do is support him emotionally and other than that, she wants to continue focusing on her health and happiness. She knows that the only way to do this is to face it head-on. Of course, she is upset about it, but she has a really strong support system around her between her friends and all her family in Barbados. She knows that, in the end, everything will be okay.”

Rihanna and A$AP, who are reportedly engaged, haven’t had an easy month — the two were in Barbados to escape scrutiny surrounding rumors that A$AP cheated on her. The rumors, started by social media influencer Louis Pisano, were discredited by Louis himself, who apologized for his “reckless” actions on April 15. But it wasn’t’ enough to stop the drama for Rihanna and A$AP, who ran into LAPD officers after stepping off their private jet. Still, the source told HollywoodLife that RiRi won’t allow it to affect her pregnancy. “She is filled with a lot of emotions right now and she is not allowing A$AP’s court issues affect their relationship or the birth of their child.”