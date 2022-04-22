Rihanna ‘Completely Shocked’ By A$AP Rocky’s Arrest: She’s Trying To Remain ‘Calm’

A very pregnant Rihanna is trying to keep her cool after A$AP Rocky's shocking arrest on April 20.

April 22, 2022 8:07PM EDT
West Hollywood, CA - Rihanna & boyfriend ASAP Rocky leave celeb hot spot Delilah’s in the wee hours of the morning in West Hollywood. They left the hot spot around 3:30 am. The two got into her SUV together. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 12 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rihanna & ASAP ROCKY leave dinner in Hollywood Pictured: Rihanna,ASAP Rocky Ref: SPL5301830 070422 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Khrome / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
West Hollywood, CA - Pregnant Rihanna wears a 'That's My Daddy' t-shirt for a casual lunch with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky at Craig’s in West Hollywood. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Rihanna is attempting to keep herself calm and centered after the surprise arrest of A$AP Rocky on April 20 at LAX, according to a source close to the singer! The rapper, born Rakim Mayers, 33, and the “Umbrella” singer, 34, are expecting their first child together and were returning from Barbados when LAPD officers arrested him in connection with a November 2021 shooting. He was released the same day after posting a whopping $550,0000 in bail.

 

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$SAP Rocky visit Peasant Restaurant in New York on January 23, 2022 (BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews.com)

Since then, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Rihanna has been focusing on keeping calm during the last stretch of her pregnancy, even after the couple were blindsided by the arrest on the back end of their vacation. “Rihanna doesn’t know what to feel right now,” the source explained. “She was completely shocked when they were approached by law enforcement. Rihanna never imagined she’d be involved with something like this and especially not with her pregnancy and everything else going on. Rihanna was absolutely not expecting for things to go down how they did, and this is really the last thing she needs right now.

The source continued, saying that the “Shut Up and Drive” singer is focusing on the positive in the midst of the chaos, in spite of being caught in an upsetting situation during what is often an emotional time for expectant mothers. “She’s trying to focus on remaining calm, happy, and positive, but this threw her for a loop,” the source added. “All she can really do is support him emotionally and other than that, she wants to continue focusing on her health and happiness. She knows that the only way to do this is to face it head-on. Of course, she is upset about it, but she has a really strong support system around her between her friends and all her family in Barbados. She knows that, in the end, everything will be okay.”

Rihanna and A$AP, who are reportedly engaged, haven’t had an easy month — the two were in Barbados to escape scrutiny surrounding rumors that A$AP cheated on her. The rumors, started by social media influencer Louis Pisano, were discredited by Louis himself, who apologized for his “reckless” actions on April 15. But it wasn’t’ enough to stop the drama for Rihanna and A$AP, who ran into LAPD officers after stepping off their private jet. Still, the source told HollywoodLife that RiRi won’t allow it to affect her pregnancy. “She is filled with a lot of emotions right now and she is not allowing A$AP’s court issues affect their relationship or the birth of their child.”

 

 

 

 

