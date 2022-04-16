Influencer Who Started Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Cheating Rumors Apologizes For ‘Reckless’ Actions

The fashion influencer who first shared the rumor that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were calling it quits over a cheating scandal has apologized for his “reckless tweets.” Louis Pisano took to his Twitter on Friday afternoon (April 15) to make his social media mea culpa after his original post went viral, causing fans to speculate that the rapper had an affair with designer Amina Muaddi while Rihanna is pregnant with his child.

“Last night I made a dumb decision to tweet some information I had received,” Louis began. “I’m not going to talk about sources, blame others for a discussion that was started, etc because at the end of the day I made the decision to draft that tweet, press send and put that out with my name on it.”

“So I’d like to formally apologize to all parties I involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets,” he continued.” I fully accept the consequences of my actions for my tweets and any harm they caused.” He went on to say that he had no excuse for his actions, he’s been leaning into being “messy” as a brand and he is going to move away from doing such in the future. “I’m going to take some time away from Twitter to figure out what that looks like and how I can start using my platforms better as I’ve gotten away from using them for more positive work,” he added. “Again I apologize to them for this unnecessary drama.”

While the rumor had caught like wildfire, both Rihanna and ASAP kept quiet and did not offer any public response. However, just hours before Louis’ apology, the woman in the middle of the gossip, Amina, spoke out against the claim, calling it an “unfounded lie.”

“I’ve always believed that an unfortunate lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I initially assumed that this fake gossip – fabricated with such malicious intent – would not be taken seriously. However, in the last 24h I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits.”