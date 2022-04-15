Rihanna & ASAP Rocky: The Truth About Their Status As Fans Fear They Split After Rumor

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have NOT broken up, according to an April 15 report by TMZ. The outlet cited sources who denied the rumors floating around that the couple — who are currently expecting their first child together — split due to infidelity. The word on the street was that ASAP, 33, cheated on Rihanna, 34, with Amina Muaddi, who is a shoe designer for Fenty. However, TMZ reports via sources close to both stars that the rumors are “100% false on both counts.” Sources also said, “1 million percent not true. They’re fine.”

It’s a relief to hear that RiRi and ASAP are going strong. They started off as friends before they got together romantically in 2020, and have now become one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. Ever since they announced their pregnancy news in January, Rihanna has been proudly flaunting her baby bump in public with ASAP by her side.

In a recent interview with Vogue, the “Umbrella” singer revealed if the couple planned their pregnancy. “I wouldn’t say [we were] planning, but certainly not planning against it,” she explained. “I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s***. We just had fun, and then it was there on the test.” Rihanna also shared what she loves most about ASAP: “Transparency about everything — how we’re feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are.”

At the start of 2022, sources told HollywoodLife that an engagement could be approaching for Rihanna and ASAP.

“Rocky absolutely feels that Rihanna is the perfect person for him, and he can’t imagine his life without her. They have discussed marriage and kids. They know it’s something they both want,” our source revealed. “Despite their romance heating up as quickly as it has, they’ve had time to lay the foundation for a great relationship since they were friends for so long before they hooked up.”