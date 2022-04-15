Rihanna & ASAP Rocky: The Truth About Their Status As Fans Fear They Split After Rumor

As Rihanna approaches her due date, there's rumors that the pregnant superstar has split from ASAP Rocky due to alleged cheating. Find out the truth about their relationship here.

April 15, 2022 12:32PM EDT
West Hollywood, CA - Rihanna & boyfriend ASAP Rocky leave celeb hot spot Delilah’s in the wee hours of the morning in West Hollywood. They left the hot spot around 3:30 am. The two got into her SUV together. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 12 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rihanna & ASAP ROCKY leave dinner in Hollywood Pictured: Rihanna,ASAP Rocky Ref: SPL5301830 070422 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Khrome / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
West Hollywood, CA - Pregnant Rihanna wears a 'That's My Daddy' t-shirt for a casual lunch with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky at Craig’s in West Hollywood. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have NOT broken up, according to an April 15 report by TMZ. The outlet cited sources who denied the rumors floating around that the couple — who are currently expecting their first child together — split due to infidelity. The word on the street was that ASAP, 33, cheated on Rihanna, 34, with Amina Muaddi, who is a shoe designer for Fenty. However, TMZ reports via sources close to both stars that the rumors are “100% false on both counts.” Sources also said, “1 million percent not true. They’re fine.”

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky at Paris Fashion Week in February 2022 (Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

It’s a relief to hear that RiRi and ASAP are going strong. They started off as friends before they got together romantically in 2020, and have now become one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. Ever since they announced their pregnancy news in January, Rihanna has been proudly flaunting her baby bump in public with ASAP by her side.

In a recent interview with Vogue, the “Umbrella” singer revealed if the couple planned their pregnancy. “I wouldn’t say [we were] planning, but certainly not planning against it,” she explained. “I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s***. We just had fun, and then it was there on the test.” Rihanna also shared what she loves most about ASAP: “Transparency about everything — how we’re feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are.”

ASAP Rocky & Rihanna (Photo: Broadimage/Shutterstock)

At the start of 2022, sources told HollywoodLife that an engagement could be approaching for Rihanna and ASAP.

“Rocky absolutely feels that Rihanna is the perfect person for him, and he can’t imagine his life without her. They have discussed marriage and kids. They know it’s something they both want,” our source revealed. “Despite their romance heating up as quickly as it has, they’ve had time to lay the foundation for a great relationship since they were friends for so long before they hooked up.”

