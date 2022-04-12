Interview

Rihanna Reveals Whether She ‘Planned’ Pregnancy & Gushes Over ‘Doing Life’ By A$AP Rocky’s Side

In a new ‘Vogue’ interview, Rihanna opens up about her pregnancy, as well as her relationship with A$AP Rocky and how he got out of the ‘friend zone’ with her.

Rihanna fans were pretty shocked when she announced she was expecting her first baby with A$AP Rocky back in January, and in a new interview, she’s finally revealing whether the pregnancy was something she and the rapper planned on. “I wouldn’t say [we were] planning, but certainly not planning against it,” she told Vogue. “I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s***. We just had fun, and then it was there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.”

Rihanna and A$AP were friends for years before they got together romantically in 2020. “People don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me,” Rihanna admitted. “I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in.” The two started dating right before COVID-19 hit, and then quietly got serious while road tripping across the country amidst the pandemic.

“He became my family in that time,” Rihanna gushed. “I love the simple things, but also the grand adventures. There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bulls***. It’s just us living. I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.” When Rihanna took her man home to Barbados to meet her family at the end of 2020, she got even more validation when her mom approved of the relationship. “My mother has a really good read on people,” she explained. “There are some guys that I’ve dated that she won’t even look at to this day. But she was charmed by him from the start.”

Rihanna held nothing back regarding her feelings about A$AP, and even opened up about what she loves most about him. “Transparency about everything — how we’re feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are,” she shared. “The vulnerability to be able to say what you feel about each other.” In the interview, Rihanna admitted that she and A$AP still don’t know exactly where they’ll raise their baby. She said Barbados is her dream place, but she knows it “probably won’t” happen there. The singer is currently well into her third trimester.