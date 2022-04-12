Rihanna Bares Her Baby Bump In Tiny Pink Crop Top & Low-Rise Ripped Jeans: Photos

Hot mama! The musician-turned-mogul showed off her third-trimester tummy in a fun pink look during a night out with friends.

Rihanna may be pregnant but that hasn’t meant the fun has stopped for the 34-year-old singer/fashion mogul. The Barbados-born beauty put her marvelous maternity style on display once again on Monday, Apr. 11 during a night out with friends at the VIP West Hollywood haunt The Nice Guy.

The pop star, who is expecting her first little one with ASAP Rocky, made sure she was the center of attention, donning a chic crop top in a Pepto Bismol pink shade and letting her belly out proudly. Keeping the pink theme going, RiRi added shredded, flared jeans along with a bright fur stole and faux snakeskin heels in matching hues.

The beauty covered up from the evening chill in a caramel-colored bomber jacket with a black lining. Meanwhile, a diamond-encrusted Cuban link chain, matching watch, and chunky pink ring gave her look a little glitz. Keeping effortless, she wore her hair down in beachy, black waves and added some drama to her face with bronzer and lipgloss.

While some keep their wardrobe toned down while expecting, Rihanna’s pregnancy has only made her style wilder. The talent, who is often seen about town in belly-baring designs and bright colors, opened up about her approach to maternity fashion in a cover story for Vogue’s May issue.

In the interview, she confessed, “When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry, it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

Rihanna said she wants her fashion to challenge what people think about pregnant women and how they should dress. She explained, “I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”