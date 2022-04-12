See Pic

Rihanna Bares Her Baby Bump In Tiny Pink Crop Top & Low-Rise Ripped Jeans: Photos

Rihanna Rihanna seen at Flight Club, New York, USA - 26 Jan 2022
Rihanna is seen leaving The Nice Guy after attending a friends birthday party in Los Angeles Pictured: Rihanna Ref: SPL5303127 110422 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Beverly Hills, CA - Rihanna shows off her burgeoning baby bump as she is seen leaving Wally's restaurant after having dinner in Beverly Hills. The 34 year old singer is wearing a baby blue silk robe, a sparkling Balenciaga purse with matching Nike shimmering sneakers and white boxer shorts. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 9 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: TPG / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rihanna shows off her huge baby bump while wearing denim and an LAFD hat at Nobu in West Hollywood. 06 Apr 2022 Pictured: Rihanna. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA845402_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 38 Photos.
News Editor

Hot mama! The musician-turned-mogul showed off her third-trimester tummy in a fun pink look during a night out with friends.

Rihanna may be pregnant but that hasn’t meant the fun has stopped for the 34-year-old singer/fashion mogul. The Barbados-born beauty put her marvelous maternity style on display once again on Monday, Apr. 11 during a night out with friends at the VIP West Hollywood haunt The Nice Guy.

The pop star, who is expecting her first little one with ASAP Rocky, made sure she was the center of attention, donning a chic crop top in a Pepto Bismol pink shade and letting her belly out proudly. Keeping the pink theme going, RiRi added shredded, flared jeans along with a bright fur stole and faux snakeskin heels in matching hues.

Rihanna
Rihanna put her belly on display in a stylish pink outfit during a night out with friends in West Hollywood. (PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com)

The beauty covered up from the evening chill in a caramel-colored bomber jacket with a black lining. Meanwhile, a diamond-encrusted Cuban link chain, matching watch, and chunky pink ring gave her look a little glitz. Keeping effortless, she wore her hair down in beachy, black waves and added some drama to her face with bronzer and lipgloss.

Related Gallery

Rihanna's Sexiest Outfits Of All Time: Photos Of The Fenty Mogul's Best Looks

Rihanna is seen leaving The Nice Guy after attending a friends birthday party in Los Angeles Pictured: Rihanna Ref: SPL5303127 110422 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rihanna wears a cast on her right hand as she and Asap Rocky visit Basquiat’s exhibit at "Christie's". Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 3 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rihanna Presidential Inauguration Ceremony at Heroes Square, Bridgetown, Barbados - 29 Nov 2021 A cultural celebration of Barbados, under the theme of 'Pride of Nationhood', will have begun at 2000hrs, using video footage, music and dance to present Barbados's history. The Prince of Wales will be met by a mounted Guard of Honour on arrival, and will proceed to the dais where he will be received by Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados. There will be a march past, a final salute to the Monarchy, and a short video on Barbados's history will be played. Her Majesty The Queen's Standard will then be lowered. At 0000hrs, Dame Sandra Mason will be officially sworn in by the Chief Justice, Sir Patterson Cheltenham, as the first President of Barbados, and the Presidential Standard will be raised. The Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, and Attorney General, Dale Marshall QC, will take the Oath to Barbados. The President will then present the New Colours, followed by a twenty one gun salute.

While some keep their wardrobe toned down while expecting, Rihanna’s pregnancy has only made her style wilder. The talent, who is often seen about town in belly-baring designs and bright colors, opened up about her approach to maternity fashion in a cover story for Vogue’s May issue.

In the interview, she confessed, “When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry, it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

Rihanna said she wants her fashion to challenge what people think about pregnant women and how they should dress. She explained, “I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”