A$AP Rocky & Rihanna: Designer Shuts Down Rumors She Hooked Up With A$AP Behind RiRi’s Back

Amid rumors the pregnant couple's relationship is on the rocks, designer Amina Muaddi responded to the 'vile fake gossip.'

April 15, 2022 1:38PM EDT
As fans were in a frenzy over speculation that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were calling it quits after a cheating scandal, the woman named in all the rumors stepped up to shut it all down. Designer Amina Muaddi took to her Instagram Stories on Friday (April 15) to deny any romantic involvement with the rapper, calling the rumor a “vile lie” and “fake gossip.”

“I’ve always believed that an unfortunate lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile,” she wrote. “I initially assumed that this fake gossip – fabricated with such malicious intent – would not be taken seriously. However, in the last 24h I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life.”

“Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for,” Amina continued. “While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and i go back to my business – I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend.”

 

Amina Muaddi, seen here at Milan Fashion Week in 2022, shut down rumors she had an affair with Rihanna’s baby daddy ASAP Rocky. (Shutterstock)

Amina, who works as a designer for Fenty, was first mentioned as part of the online conspiracy when a Twitter user, fashion influencer and writer Louis Pisano, posted, “Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.” He added, “Amina was responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label.” The tweet sparked huge reactions, as fans were dying to know more details. However, TMZ reported that the rumors were “100% false on both counts.” Sources also said, “1 million percent not true. They’re fine.”

Now with Amina’s stunning reveal added to the mix, perhaps fans can calm down and get back to enjoying the inspiring romance of Rihanna and ASAP, who were first linked in 2020 and announced their pregnancy in January.

This is a developing story…

 

 

