Rihanna Wears Massive Diamond Ring & Sparks A$AP Rocky Engagement Speculation – Photo

Rihanna
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky may have secretly gotten engaged as the singer showed off a huge, circular diamond ring while shopping for baby clothes.

Rihanna dropped a not-so-subtle hint that she and A$AP Rocky may already be engaged! While out on an LA shopping trip, the “Only Girl” singer rocked a big rock on her ring finger. The ring had a huge circular diamond on it with a thick gold outline. She also sported a black graphic tee, low-rise jeans that showed off her growing baby bump and a red and yellow baseball cap as she browsed Kitson for baby clothes.

Rihanna
Pregnant Rihanna rocks a huge diamond ring as she shops for baby clothes. (BACKGRID)

The “Pon De Replay” singer and A$AP Rocky have been going strong so it wouldn’t be super shocking if the rapper had popped the question as they await the arrival of their baby. A source close to RiRi EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that a proposal is just around the corner back in January– before we even knew about her baby. “Rocky has a great relationship with Rihanna’s family and it’s only a matter of time before he proposes,” our source divulged.

“Rocky absolutely feels that Rihanna is the perfect person for him, and he can’t imagine his life without her. They have discussed marriage and kids. They know it’s something they both want,” they continued. Now we know that kids are on the way so based on our inside scoop, it seems like marriage is the natural next step.

Plus, Rocky and Rihanna are now in an even better place than they were before since announcing the songstress has a bun in the oven. The “Everyday” rapper has reportedly stepped up and been there for her throughout this pregnancy. “Rocky has been so supportive throughout her pregnancy and he’s been with her every step of the way,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY told HL. “He has not left her side and has no plans on it; he is incredibly supportive of Rihanna. Rocky has never been in love with her more than he is right now and the two of them are in the best place right now.”

Rihanna also seemingly dropped a big hint about her future while out shopping for baby clothes on a separate occasion. She picked up an orange ruffled dress and placed it in her shopping cart while at Target leading fans to believe she’s expecting a baby girl. With a big diamond ring and possible baby girl on the way, it seems the “SOS” singer has plenty to look forward to!

HollywoodLife has reached out to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s reps for comment about whether she is engaged.