Rihanna Hints She’s Expecting A Girl As She Shops For Baby Dresses At Target – Photos

Rihanna
Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Rihanna seen at Flight Club, New York, USA - 26 Jan 2022
Rihanna shows off her burgeoning baby bump as she leaves Giorgio Baldi restaurant after having dinner with friends in Santa Monica. Shot on 03/12/22.
Rihanna is seen out at Caviar Kaspia in Paris, RiRi who is around 5-6 months pregnant showed off her baby bump in a mint green all in one with a large oversize jacket, Rihanna stayed at the Restaurant for around 4 hours. 04 Mar 2022
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Rihanna may not be the ‘Only Girl’ anymore as fans suspect she’s having a baby girl after she bought an orange ruffled baby dress in Target.

It’s a girl? Rihanna may have given a big hint about the sex of her baby as she was shopping in Target. The “Only Girl” singer was spotted at the retail store in LA while she was pursuing the baby clothes section. Onlookers reportedly saw her grab a tiny orange ruffled dress, leading them to believe she’s expecting a baby girl. As always, RiRi looked fabulous as she shopped rocking a blue sweatshirt that read, “living the dream” and a shimmery silver mini skirt. Take a look at pics of Rihanna from her target outing here.

Rihanna
Pregnant Rihanna rocks a sweatshirt and silver mini skirt. (Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock)

Based on this shopping trip, Rihanna’s baby is definitely going to be fashionable which makes sense since she herself is a fashion icon. Her pregnancy alone has been a fashion statement. When she first announced that she and A$AP Rocky were expecting on January 31, she rocked a long puffy jacket with the bottom unbuttoned and low-rise jeans to show off her baby bump.

Ever since, she has been wearing outfits that proudly show off her baby bump from sheer shirts to crop tops. Most recently, she rocked a silver bikini top with an edgy outfit consisting of a leather jacket, mini skirt and boots. The “SOS” singer is making her pregnancy a whole statement and we love to see it. Thankfully, she doesn’t plan on changing up her pregnancy style anytime soon.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Off-White show, Arrivals, Autumn Winter 2022, Paris Fashion Week, France - 28 Feb 2022
A Pregnant Rihanna shows off her baby bump while out with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky as they exit their hotel in Milan during Milan Fashion Week. 25 FEBRUARY 2022
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna caught shoppers by complete surprise as she made an unannounced appearance at her brand new, Savage X Fenty Store at Westfield Culver City in Los Angeles - 12 Feb 2022

Rihanna
Pregnant Rihanna shows off her baby bump. (Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock)

Rihanna is loving every moment of her pregnancy and she plans on continuing to show off her bump whenever she pleases. Rihanna has been waiting for months to share the big news and she’s relishing in whatever avenue she sees fit,” a source close to Rihanna EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She is a fashion icon and she thinks showing off her pregnant stomach is one of the most beautiful things she can do as a mom to be. Rihanna isn’t afraid of showing it all off proudly

She also luckily is having a pregnancy that still allows her to have the active lifestyle she enjoys. “Rihanna is not doing this pregnancy sitting down and she doesn’t feel she has to because she’s a healthy and active pregnant woman,” a separate source told HollywoodLife. Now, we’ll just have to wait and see if she has a baby girl like some of her fans suspect.