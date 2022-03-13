Pregnant Rihanna Bares Baby Bump In Gray Crop Top & Silver Skirt For Fenty Beauty Party — Watch

Watch

The ‘Umbrella’ singer arrived at the Hollywood event in a stunning ensemble, as she delighted fans with an adorable shoulder shimmy while making her way through the crowd.

Bow down to the queen! Rihanna proved she’s the ultimate fashion icon once again while arriving to a Fenty beauty event in Los Angeles on Saturday (March 12). The “Rude Boy” singer, 34, stunned at the outdoor venue in a sultry ensemble featuring a plunging gray crop top and a sparkling silver skirt. As she waved to onlookers (below), Rihanna did an adorable shimmy of her shoulders that sent the crowd into a frenzy!

The lingerie designer looked fabulous in her flawless sartorial choices, which she accentuated with luxurious accessories. She rocked a dazzling set of diamond earrings, a slew of bejeweled bracelets and a delicate belly chain to accentuate her beautiful baby bump. With her trademark raven tresses pulled back in a high ponytail, the Barbadian goddess looked ready for her close up.

Since announcing she was expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, the “Umbrella” singer has been flaunting her growing baby belly in the most fabulous ensembles while out in public. As fan can’t get enough of the pop diva’s pregnant pageantry. a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife recently why Rihanna isn’t planning on covering up anytime soon!

Rihanna has been flaunting her baby belly in the most fabulous ensembles since announcing her pregnancy. (DIGGZY/JESAL/Shutterstock)

Rihanna is loving every moment of her pregnancy and she plans on continuing to show off her bump whenever she pleases. Rihanna has been waiting for months to share the big news and she’s relishing in whatever avenue she sees fit,” the insider explained. “She is a fashion icon and she thinks showing off her pregnant stomach is one of the most beautiful things she can do as a mom to be. Rihanna isn’t afraid of showing it all off proudly”

The source went on to say Rihanna isn’t concerned about what people may think of her pregnant public display. This is a special period for the Grammy winner, and she wants to cherish it with her loved ones. “She’s taking this time to make it all about her, Rocky, and their baby, and she is living for it,” the source added.