Rihanna Displays Bare Baby Bump In Tiny Snakeskin Crop Top After Returning From PFW

Rihanna continues to show off her growing bump, this time, draped in snakeskin, with a tiny crop top and multiple gold necklaces.

Rihanna has been nothing short of fabulous with her various stylish maternity outfits, and now, she’s got a whole new look for the cameras! In photos you can see here, the “Rude Boy” singer stunned in LA on Wednesday since returning from Paris Fashion Week, wearing a skimpy snakeskin crop top with various cut-outs in the front, covering the top with a matching snakeskin vest.

As she headed to celeb hotspot Matsuhisa for lunch, she covered those pieces with an oversized, distressed motorcycle jacket, pairing the look with baggy black jeans and numerous long, gold necklaces. RiRi went for an unfussy vibe with her glam, pulling up her hair in a high, messy bun and keeping her makeup soft and glowing.

Since announcing she was expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, the “Work” singer has been out and about, flaunting her growing baby bump in the most fabulous of ensembles. As fans continue to fawn over her various looks and pregnant pageantry. a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife recently why the pop diva isn’t planning on covering up her belly anytime soon!

“Rihanna is loving every moment of her pregnancy and she plans on continuing to show off her bump whenever she pleases. Rihanna has been waiting for months to share the big news and she’s relishing in whatever avenue she sees fit,” the insider explained. “She is a fashion icon and she thinks showing off her pregnant stomach is one of the most beautiful things she can do as a mom to be. Rihanna isn’t afraid of showing it all off proudly”