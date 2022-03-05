Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Bump In Neon Aquamarine Cutout Catsuit Paris Fashion Week — Photos

Pregnant still means sexy in Rihanna’s world! The singer sported a skintight turquoise catsuit heading to dinner.

Rihanna, 34, has been rocking sexy look after sexy look at Paris Fashion Week — all involving her growing baby bump, of course. The “Umbrella” singer once again sizzled in turquoise catsuit with a tummy area cut out a she headed to dinner on Friday, March 5. The low cut leotard ensemble included an asymmetrical double strap to amp up her cleavage, maintaining a skinny fit with the exception of an on-trend mini flair to go over her matching pointy pumps.

The Barbados native was giving us serious rockstar vibes with a pair of chic, 50s inspired glasses (also in the rich and vibrant turquoise hue) to keep her eyes hidden as she waved to photographers. Always a trend trailblazer, RiRi added a streetwear vibe to the outfit with an open neutral colored beige hoodie, and a long olive green colored coat.

While she’s been heading to shows throughout the week — including the Christian Dior one — she spent Friday evening at the ritzy Caviar Kaspia. The GRAMMY winner dined with Interview magazine’s editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg who shared snaps from the late night hangout. “Three’s Company” he captioned photos of the pair at the iconic eatery.

Rihanna announced her first pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 34, while out on a stroll in Harlem, New York in late January. She looked gorgeous in an open pink shirt with a vintage gold Chanel chain belt and bejeweled necklaces falling over her bump.

As expected, she’s turned pregnancy fashion on its head — which was part of her goal. “I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” she said to PEOPLE magazine at her FENTY Beauty event last month. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!” she added.

“Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform,” the beauty mogul — who also released a companion skincare line in 2020 — reflected.