Pregnant Rihanna Wows In Lingerie & Sheer Sheath At Dior Fashion Show – Photos

rihanna
SCOTT GARFITT/SHUTTERSTOCK
Rihanna Dior show, Departures, Autumn Winter 2022, Paris Fashion Week, France - 01 Mat 2022
Anya Taylor-Joy Dior show, Arrivals, Autumn Winter 2022, Paris Fashion Week, France - 01 Mat 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Rihanna left little to the imagination when she showed off her bare baby bump in a completely sheer dress with a lacy bra & a matching thong at the Dior fashion show.

Rihanna, 34, has been taking fashion month by storm but her latest look at the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week on March 1 may just be our favorite. Rihanna attended the show wearing a spaghetti strap black fishnet dress that was completely sheer, showing off a ton of skin.

rihanna
Rihanna looked fabulous in this sheer black outfit at the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week on March 1. (SCOTT GARFITT/SHUTTERSTOCK)

Rihanna’s dress put her bare baby bump on full display while the rest of the dress featured a low-cut, lacy black bra and a matching sheer lace thong. On top of the dress, she rocked an oversized black leather jacket and she styled her look with knee-high patent leather black heeled booties, and layered silver necklaces.

As for her glam, RiRi had her long black hair clipped up into a half-up-half-down style with the rest of her hair in loose waves. She tied her look together with a metallic silver shadow and a deep red lip.

Rihanna, left, and ASAP Rocky arrive for the Off-White Ready To Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Paris Fashion Off-White F/W 22-23, Paris, France - 28 Feb 2022

Rihanna has been on a roll during PFW and just yesterday she looked just as stunning at the Off-White Autumn Winter 2022 show. For the show, Rihanna put her baby bump on display in a skintight tan leather dress with a matching fur coat.

rihanna
Rihanna styled her sheer dress with a lace bra & a matching sheer, lace thong. (SCOTT GARFITT/SHUTTERSTOCK)

The singer’s spaghetti strap mini dress featured a low-cut scoop neckline that revealed ample cleavage while the hem of the dress was super short. On top of her dress, Rihanna rocked a baggy, floor-length tan shearling coat which she chose to leave wide open.

Rihanna added a ton of different accessories including metallic silver, knee-high strappy sandals, a tiny Dior purse, and layers of gold necklaces and chains.