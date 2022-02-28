Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump In Skintight Leather Mini Dress At Paris Fashion Week

Another day, another sexy maternity outfit from Rihanna who showed off her baby bump in a sexy tan leather mini dress during Paris Fashion Week.

Rihanna, 34, has been on a roll this fashion month and she looked fabulous when she attended the Off-White Autumn Winter 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28. For the show, Rihanna put her baby bump on display in a skintight tan leather dress with a matching fur coat.

Rihanna’s spaghetti strap mini dress featured a low-cut scoop neckline that revealed ample cleavage while the hem of the dress was super short. On top of her dress, Rihanna rocked a baggy, floor-length tan shearling coat which she chose to leave wide open.

In true Rihanna fashion, the singer added a ton of different accessories including metallic silver, knee-high strappy sandals, a tiny Dior purse, and layers of gold necklaces and chains.

We were pretty shocked to see Rihanna covering up her belly, considering every chance she gets, she flaunts her bare bump in the most stylish ways. Just the other day she attended the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25, with beau, A$AP Rocky, when she channeled Cleopatra.

For the show, Rihanna rocked a Gucci Spring 2022 Chainmail Headpiece that covered her entire head and put her gorgeous face on display. Aside from her headwear, Rihanna put her bare baby bump on display in a tight black leather bandeau crop top, leaving her bare belly out. She styled the top with a pair of baggy black satin Gucci Pre-Fall 2022 Pants that had a cool red dragon design on the side of the legs.

The best part of her outfit though was definitely her massively oversized, purple fur Gucci Pre-Fall 2022 Coat. The lavender coat was more like a blanket than a jacket, and she topped her look off with a Gucci Gg Medium Suitcase with Web, a Briony Raymond estate cross necklace, and a pair of Amina Muaddi Ursina Snake + Citrine Crystal Sandals.