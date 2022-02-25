Pregnant Rihanna Wears Black Mini As She Holds Hands With A$AP Rocky After Gucci Show – Photos

Soon-to-be-mommy Rihanna looked as stunning as ever leaving the Gucci show as she showed off her pregnant belly in a sexy black mini dress.

Rihanna, 34, and her beau A$AP Rocky, 33, just showed up Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show looking as fashionable as ever, and they didn’t lose any sense of style on their way out! In photos you can see here, the A-list couple was spotted leaving the Gucci show holding hands and looking as cute as ever as RiRi showed off her pregnant belly in a sheer, sexy black mini dress with Gucci’s GG logo printed all over. The dress had a halter neck and cutout in the front, where the singer displayed a massive silver cross necklace which also matched her silver snakeskin clutch.

RiRi went full-on ’70s disco for the look, pairing the mini dress with her oversized lilac Gucci fur coat and black strappy heels, adding metallic and matching lilac eyeshadow to complete the look as she held her man’s hand while leaving the show.

RiRi has been rocking looks all week, recently looking fabulous when she attended the Gucci show on Friday, also with her beau. The pregnant singer channeled Egyptian queen Cleopatra with a metallic chain metal headpiece that covered her entire head and beautifully framed her face. Aside from her headwear, Rihanna was to put her bare baby bump on display in a stylish, edgy crop top.

Rihanna is always rocking some sort of unique and cool outfit, which is exactly what she did. She threw on a tight black leather bandeau crop top, leaving her bare belly out. She styled the top with a pair of baggy black satin Gucci Pre-Fall 2022 Pants that had a cool red dragon design on the side of the legs.

The “Work” singer topped off the look in amazing style with a massively oversized, fur Gucci Pre-Fall 2022 Coat. The soon-to-be-mom paired the look with a Gucci GG Medium Suitcase with Web and a Briony Raymond estate cross necklace.

Rihanna hasn’t been afraid to show off her growing baby bump lately, but on a recent date night in NYC with A$AP, she decided to keep it covered. The A-list couple was spotted in New York City heading to a romantic dinner on Friday, February 18. RiRi showed off some New York pride as she rocked a grey Mets sweatshirt that hid her bump, bedazzled jeans and a colorful belt. She topped off the look with a comfy orange jacket and an elaborate Dior choker.