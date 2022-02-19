Pregnant Rihanna Rocks Mets T-Shirt On Date Night With A$AP Rocky In NYC — Photos

Rihanna switched it up and decided to hide her baby bump in a Mets tee for date night with A$AP Rocky after showing it off in crop tops and sheer tops on other occasions.

Rihanna hasn’t been afraid to show off her growing baby bump lately but for this date night with A$AP Rocky, she decided to keep it covered. The A-list couple was spotted in New York City heading to a romantic dinner on Friday, February 18. RiRi showed off some New York pride as she rocked a grey Mets sweatshirt that hid her bump, bedazzled jeans and a colorful belt. She topped off the look with a comfy orange jacket and an elaborate Dior choker.

The “Everyday” rapper was spotted getting out of the car in an all-white ensemble. He sported a white puffy jacket lined with jewels and matching sweatpants. He completed the look with some sweet white kicks. The “Umbrella” singer and rapper hit up Carbone for dinner along with her brother Rorrey.

This Mets number is a modest look compared to the Fenty founder’s other pregnancy ensembles. When she first revealed her pregnancy, she wore a long puffy pink jacket with the bottom buttons open and low-rise jeans, putting her bump on full display. Since then she has rocked a number of crop tops and sheer tops to show off her bump and all its glory.

Don’t expect the “SOS” singer to make a habit out of hiding it. She explained why she is celebrating the opportunity to show off her stomach, and it makes a lot of sense to us. “Usually when I’m on the red carpet and my tummy is a little big it’s a problem,” she joked during an interview with Extra before exclaiming it’s now “Crop top season! Lettin’ it all out.”

A source close to RiRi EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that showing off her bump is all about embracing her pregnancy and status as a fashion icon. “Rihanna is loving every moment of her pregnancy and she plans on continuing to show off her bump whenever she pleases. Rihanna has been waiting for months to share the big news and she’s relishing in whatever avenue she sees fit,” the insider explained. “She is a fashion icon and she thinks showing off her pregnant stomach is one of the most beautiful things she can do as a mom to be. Rihanna isn’t afraid of showing it all off proudly”