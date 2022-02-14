Rihanna Says She’s Feeling ‘Great’ But ‘Tired’ Amid Pregnancy: ‘I’m Not Used To It’

Rihanna admitted to feeling ‘tired on and off’ while being pregnant and shared her disbelief about becoming a mom, in a new endearing interview she gave at a Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin event.

Rihanna, 33, is doing “great” as a mom-to-be but is not used to not having as much energy! The singer revealed that she’s been “tired on and off” since becoming pregnant with her first child, when she stepped out to celebrate Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin at Goya Studios in Los Angles, CA on Feb. 11. She was joined by boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 33, the father of her upcoming bundle of joy, at the event and gave a joyful interview to Extra.

When asked how she’s been feeling, RiRi said, “Really great — tired at times, on and off, which I am not used to. I can fight through any hour of the night, but now it’s, like, putting me down: ‘No, you go to bed right now.’”

The glowing beauty, who was wearing a green chain style top and silver and purple chain style pants to the Fenty event, also commented on her recent maternity looks, which includes a lot of crop tops that show off her bare baby bump. “Usually when I’m on the red carpet and my tummy is a little big it’s a problem,” she joked before exclaiming it’s now “Crop top season! Lettin’ it all out.”

Rihanna then gushed over the photo shoot she and A$AP used to announce that they were expecting to the world. In the epic snapshots, which were taken outside in New York City, the pregnant gem wore a bright pink jacket that she had open to reveal her bump and she opened up about the wardrobe choice to Extra.

“I got this jacket when no one knew that I was pregnant and it was just a jacket that I loved and I was always waiting for the moment I was going to wear it,” she said. “It just happened to be perfect for that day. One, it was cold, and two, I could unbutton it to just the right spot.”