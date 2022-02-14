Watch

Rihanna Says She’s Feeling ‘Great’ But ‘Tired’ Amid Pregnancy: ‘I’m Not Used To It’

Rihanna Rihanna seen at Flight Club, New York, USA - 26 Jan 2022
Hollywood, CA - Rihanna and her baby belly are ready to eat as they are seen grabbing a bite at Nobu after the Rams Super Bowl victory. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Ab / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rihanna caught shoppers by complete surprise as she made an unannounced appearance at her brand new, Savage X Fenty Store at Westfield Culver City in Los Angeles Rihanna Shocks Shoppers as she Makes Surprise Appearance at her new Savage X Fenty Store in Los Angeles, USA - 12 Feb 2022
Barbadian singer Rihanna (Robyn Rihanna Fenty NH) wearing The Attico arrives at the Fenty Beauty And Fenty Skin Celebration Hosted By Rihanna held at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Fenty Beauty And Fenty Skin Celebration Hosted By Rihanna, Goya Studios, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 12 Feb 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Rihanna admitted to feeling ‘tired on and off’ while being pregnant and shared her disbelief about becoming a mom, in a new endearing interview she gave at a Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin event.

Rihanna, 33, is doing “great” as a mom-to-be but is not used to not having as much energy! The singer revealed that she’s been “tired on and off” since becoming pregnant with her first child, when she stepped out to celebrate Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin at Goya Studios in Los Angles, CA on Feb. 11. She was joined by boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 33, the father of her upcoming bundle of joy, at the event and gave a joyful interview to Extra.

When asked how she’s been feeling, RiRi said, “Really great — tired at times, on and off, which I am not used to. I can fight through any hour of the night, but now it’s, like, putting me down: ‘No, you go to bed right now.’”

Rihanna
Rihanna showing off her bump at the recent Fenty event. ( Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

The glowing beauty, who was wearing a green chain style top and silver and purple chain style pants to the Fenty event, also commented on her recent maternity looks, which includes a lot of crop tops that show off her bare baby bump. “Usually when I’m on the red carpet and my tummy is a little big it’s a problem,” she joked before exclaiming it’s now “Crop top season! Lettin’ it all out.”

Related Gallery

Pregnant Stars Wearing Plunging Outfits: Photos Of Rihanna & More

Kylie Jenner dines at Carbone all in white and showing her bump Kylie Jenner has dinner at Carbone, New York, USA - 08 Sep 2021
Cardi B The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018 2018 Costume Institute Benefit: Celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination - Arrivals WEARING MOSCHINO
Celebrities attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garons: Art of the In-Between' in New York. Pictured: Serena Williams,Serena Williams Taylor Hill Alexis Ohanian Austin Mahone Kate Bosworth Tory Burch Mary-Kate Olsen Ashley Olsen Ref: SPL1489985 020517 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Rihanna then gushed over the photo shoot she and A$AP used to announce that they were expecting to the world. In the epic snapshots, which were taken outside in New York City, the pregnant gem wore a bright pink jacket that she had open to reveal her bump and she opened up about the wardrobe choice to Extra.

Rihanna
Rihanna in another maternity look. (Diggzy/Shutterstock)
“I got this jacket when no one knew that I was pregnant and it was just a jacket that I loved and I was always waiting for the moment I was going to wear it,” she said. “It just happened to be perfect for that day. One, it was cold, and two, I could unbutton it to just the right spot.”