Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump In Silver Bikini Top & Leather Mini Skirt Headed To Dinner – Photos

Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Rihanna is loving her pregnancy! The singer headed to her favorite restaurant Giorgio Baldi in an outfit proudly showing her baby bump.

Rihanna is turning pregnancy fashion on its head — and we’re here for it. The 34-year-old looked sexier than ever as she headed to dinner rocking a barely there silver bikini top on Saturday, March 12  in Los Angeles. She paired the revealing top with an on-trend black leather micro mini skirt, along with a matching pair of over-the-knee boots and a loose fitting bomber style jacket.

Pregnant Rihanna rocks a revealing outfit to dinner at Giorgio Baldi on March 13.

The silver top matched perfectly with a chain necklace and chunky hoop earrings, vaguely channeling late singer Aaliyah‘s ensemble from the “Try Again” video. The “Work” singer kept her gorgeous eyes hidden behind a pair of sunglasses, opting to keep her black hair slicked back into a high ponytail.

Rihanna was headed to Giorgio Baldi, a famed Italian Restaurant in Santa Monica, CA that opened back in 1990. The eatery has been a favorite of the Barbados native for years, and was hilariously the place she infamously left with a glass of red wine back in 2015! No word on if RiRi ever returned the (probably expensive) glassware, but she clearly enjoyed her time out at the hot spot. While diners can’t go wrong with anything on the menu, Giorgio Baldi is particularly known for their corn-filled in a white truffle sauce which is also a fave of regular Chrissy Teigen.

The Fenty Beauty founder’s dinner followed a brand-related event a day prior on March 12. Rihanna was glowing as she rolled into the outdoor event in a gray wrap style crop top and a long silver, shiny skirt. She looked over the moon to meet with fans and media, waving and smiling as she greeted them before heading inside.

The singer announced that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 33! RiRi and A$AP — née Rakim Athelaston Mayers — posed for photos in the Harlem area of NYC where she revealed her baby bump in an open pink jacket and jeans, accessorizing her bump with a multi-colored bejeweled chains. No word yet on her exact due date, however, Rihanna is looking pretty far along. f