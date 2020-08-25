Aaliyah’s Life In Pictures: Look Back At Photos Of The Singer On The 19th Anniversary Of Her Death

Today marks 19 years since bright young singer Aaliyah tragically passed away. To mark the occasion, we’re taking a look back at the incredible talent’s life through photos.

On this day, August 25, in 2001, American R&B singer Aaliyah lost her life in a horrible plane crash. The singer died at the young age of 22 years old and had already accomplished so much in her life. To this day, fans and music industry professionals wonder what else was in store for Aaliyah’s incredible career. But instead of harboring on what might have been, we’re honoring the talented songstress’ superb accomplishments during her life.

Aaliyah’s rise to stardom began when she was just 10 years old. She appeared on the show Star Search and sang her heart out for devoted audiences who watched in awe as a young star was born. By age 12, she signed with her very first record company and got to work making music. In May 1994, Aaliyah’s very first studio album came out — Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number.

The young singer, then roughly 15 years old, proved that age was only a number, singing tunes like “The Thing I Like,” “Back & Forth,” and more. Aaliyah followed-up her debut studio album with her second in 1996, entitled One in a Million. Finally, Aaliyah’s last studio album, her self-titled album Aaliyah, was released posthumously and received so much acclaim.

In fact, after her tragic death, Aaliyah’s last album earned two Grammy Awards for Best R&B Album and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for her track “Rock The Boat.” But Aaliyah’s talents extended beyond singing. She also made her foray into acting, appearing in films like Romeo Must Die and Queen of the Damned.

She also contributed music to a number of films, including Anastasia, Doctor Dolittle, and Varsity Blues. In just 22 years, Aaliyah accomplished so much. It’s clear that the future was incredibly bright for this young star, who left the world far too soon. To see more images of Aaliyah from her life check out the gallery above.