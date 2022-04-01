Pregnant Rihanna Wears Plunging Black Top & Leather Pants After Dropping Due Date Hint: Photo

Rihanna still proves she’s got it with a sexy stunning maternity look, showing off her growing bump and cleavage while out with beau A$AP Rocky on Thursday.

Rihanna is staying sexy while pregnant! The 34-year-old singer sported a stunning black outfit on Thursday while out with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, in Los Angeles. The “Love on the Brain” singer wore the plunging silk number to show off her growing pregnant belly, pairing the look with a simple sparkling necklace and chic heels as she and A$AP walked into celeb hotspot Gigi’s.

RiRi continues to be an amazing trendsetter during her first pregnancy! The singer was recently spotted on March 29 visiting a Jack-in-the-Box in L.A. wearing a black bra and baggy black pants that helped her flaunt her ever-growing bump. Photographers got a view of the “Work” singer holding a drink from the fast food establishment as she wore her gorgeous voluminous curls down and long.

The Barbadian beauty also wore white shoes and appeared to not be wearing makeup but accessorized with multiple gold necklaces and bracelets. Her long nails were also painted red and she had a pink and purple feathery piece of either clothing or a handbag over her arm some of the time.

As Rihanna and her beau A$AP prepare for the the new baby, the “Electric Body” rapper gifted the mom-to-be with a sweet gift: a charm bracelet from jewelry label Annoushka. Rihanna was spotted wearing the new piece out as she held hands with A$AP showing off the various charms which included an emerald love locket. Emerald is the May birthstone, which could suggest when the singer is ready to welcome her unborn child into the world! She also stunned in the rest of her ensemble, which was centered around a blush colored Simone Rocha tulle dress. Could this also be a hint for a baby girl on the way?

All 10 charms were each personally selected by the New York native rapper to signify different important moments to the couple and their romance! While the pair were initially linked back in 2013 when RiRi appeared in A$AP’s “Fashion Killa” video as a love interest, they didn’t go public as a couple until 2020. The couple announced their pregnancy in late January 2022.