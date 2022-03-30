Rihanna’s Due Date Hinted At By Sweet Gift From A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky customized a charm bracelet for Rihanna, and of the motifs could hint at their baby’s due date!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky could be parents in just a few short weeks (or even days) — and a new gift for the “Umbrella” singer could be a big hint. The singer, 34, received a super sweet gift from her rapper boyfriend, 33: a charm bracelet from jewelry label Annoushka.

Rihanna was spotted wearing the new piece out as she held hands with A$AP showing off the various charms — including an emerald love locket. Emerald is the May birthstone, which could suggest when the singer is ready to welcome her unborn child into the world! She stunned in the rest of her ensemble, which was centered around a blush colored Simone Rocha tulle dress — perhaps hinting that she’s expecting a girl (RiRi was seemingly also seen shopping for dresses).

It turns out that all 10 charms were each personally selected by the “Problems” rapper to signify different important moments to the couple and their romance! While the pair were initially linked back in 2013 when the Barbadian native appeared in A$AP’s “Fashion Killa” video as a love interest, they didn’t go public as a couple until 2020. The couple announced their pregnancy in late January 2022.

Rocky, née Rakim Mayers, helped design the piece at Liberty Department store in the trendy London shopping area of Carnaby last month, the designer shared to PEOPLE. “The evil eye is for protection, tulips represent new life and he absolutely loved the compass, he couldn’t believe it worked and of course that’s all about direction while the mermaid represents fertility,” Annoushka Ducas shared about the choices A$AP made for the 18K gold and diamond bracelet, valued at over 50K.

Other charms include a wild rose with pink sapphires, a lucky clover made out of sensitive malachite (best kept away from water), a gold love letter and a ruby and sapphire mushroom, just to name a few.

“He was so sweet and he was very specific that the charms had to be in the order that he had arranged them,” the designer added. “He wanted to know how each one worked, because all my charms move and open and do what you might expect and he was bowled over by that — I just think it’s the most romantic gift.”