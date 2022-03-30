See Pics

Pregnant Rihanna Bares Her Belly In Black Bra And Baggy Pants: Photos

Rihanna
SEDC / SplashNews.com
Rihanna Rihanna seen at Flight Club, New York, USA - 26 Jan 2022
Hollywood, CA - Rihanna and her baby bump arrive at Jay-Z's Oscar Party. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 28 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Rihanna and her baby bump arrive at Jay-Z's Oscar Party. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 28 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Mother-to-be Rihanna shows a peek of her growing belly while shopping for baby clothes at Couture kids in West Hollywood. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 25 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 31 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Rihanna was photographed getting fast food and holding a drink in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday while showing off her growing baby bump in the sexy and fashionable outfit.

Rihanna, 34, continues to be a trendsetter during her first pregnancy! The singer was spotted visiting Jack in the Box in Los Angeles, CA on March 29 to surely get some cravings while wearing a black bra and baggy black pants that helped her flaunt her bare baby bump. At one point, she was carrying her drink as she had her hair mostly down and wore sunglasses to top off the look.

Rihanna
Rihanna getting her fast food. (SEDC / SplashNews.com)

The beauty also wore white shoes and appeared to not be wearing makeup but accessorized with multiple gold necklaces and bracelets. Her long nails were also painted red and she had a pink and purple feathery piece of either clothing or a handbag over her arm some of the time. Once she made the pit stop for the food, she then reportedly visited a friend.

Rihanna
Rihanna showing off her baby bump during her latest outing. (SEDC / SplashNews.com)

Related Gallery

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky -- Photos Of The Stylish Couple & Parents-To-Be

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Off-White show, Arrivals, Autumn Winter 2022, Paris Fashion Week, France - 28 Feb 2022
Milan, ITALY - A Pregnant Rihanna shows off her baby bump while out with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky as they exit their hotel in Milan during Milan Fashion Week.Pictured: ASAP Rocky - RihannaBACKGRID USA 25 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Patrick G. / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna caught shoppers by complete surprise as she made an unannounced appearance at her brand new, Savage X Fenty Store at Westfield Culver City in Los Angeles Rihanna Shocks Shoppers as she Makes Surprise Appearance at her new Savage X Fenty Store in Los Angeles, USA - 12 Feb 2022

Rihanna’s latest outing isn’t the first time she’s showed off her bare baby bump. The “Umbrella” crooner, who is expecting her baby with longtime friend-turned-boyfriend A$AP Rocky, has made many other appearances in clothes that let the bump peek through since announcing her pregnancy earlier this year. On Sunday, she wore a sheer black dress that allowed her bump to go on display at JAY-Z’s Oscars party, and two days before that, she was seen shopping for baby clothes while rocking a light pink button-down top that was opened in the belly area and white shorts.

RiRi has also wowed in some outfits that cover her bump. One, which included a long coat over a white hoodie and boots, she wore in pics she shared on Instagram on March 5 and another, which included a powder blue jacket over a matching graphic hoodie and metallic mini skirt, she wore while heading to dinner at Giorgio Baldi a few weeks later.

When she’s not getting attention for her bump-baring fashion choices, Rihanna’s doing so for her jewelry. She recently sparked engagement rumors with A$AP Rocky when she was seen wearing a massive diamond ring on her left hand ring finger. She was shopping in Los Angeles at the time and wore a casual outfit. As far as whether or not the couple will say “I do” in the future, a source previously EXCLUSIVELY told us it’s “only a matter of time” before that happens.

“Rocky has a great relationship with Rihanna’s family and it’s only a matter of time before he proposes,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told us.