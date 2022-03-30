Pregnant Rihanna Bares Her Belly In Black Bra And Baggy Pants: Photos

Rihanna was photographed getting fast food and holding a drink in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday while showing off her growing baby bump in the sexy and fashionable outfit.

Rihanna, 34, continues to be a trendsetter during her first pregnancy! The singer was spotted visiting Jack in the Box in Los Angeles, CA on March 29 to surely get some cravings while wearing a black bra and baggy black pants that helped her flaunt her bare baby bump. At one point, she was carrying her drink as she had her hair mostly down and wore sunglasses to top off the look.

The beauty also wore white shoes and appeared to not be wearing makeup but accessorized with multiple gold necklaces and bracelets. Her long nails were also painted red and she had a pink and purple feathery piece of either clothing or a handbag over her arm some of the time. Once she made the pit stop for the food, she then reportedly visited a friend.

Rihanna’s latest outing isn’t the first time she’s showed off her bare baby bump. The “Umbrella” crooner, who is expecting her baby with longtime friend-turned-boyfriend A$AP Rocky, has made many other appearances in clothes that let the bump peek through since announcing her pregnancy earlier this year. On Sunday, she wore a sheer black dress that allowed her bump to go on display at JAY-Z’s Oscars party, and two days before that, she was seen shopping for baby clothes while rocking a light pink button-down top that was opened in the belly area and white shorts.

RiRi has also wowed in some outfits that cover her bump. One, which included a long coat over a white hoodie and boots, she wore in pics she shared on Instagram on March 5 and another, which included a powder blue jacket over a matching graphic hoodie and metallic mini skirt, she wore while heading to dinner at Giorgio Baldi a few weeks later.

When she’s not getting attention for her bump-baring fashion choices, Rihanna’s doing so for her jewelry. She recently sparked engagement rumors with A$AP Rocky when she was seen wearing a massive diamond ring on her left hand ring finger. She was shopping in Los Angeles at the time and wore a casual outfit. As far as whether or not the couple will say “I do” in the future, a source previously EXCLUSIVELY told us it’s “only a matter of time” before that happens.

“Rocky has a great relationship with Rihanna’s family and it’s only a matter of time before he proposes,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told us.