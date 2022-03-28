Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Sexy Sheer Gown At Jay-Z’s Oscar Party

Rihanna’s baby bump was on full display on Oscars night. The singer continued to show off her growing belly in a sheer gown at Jay-Z’s Oscar party at the Chateau Marmont.

Rihanna’s maternity fashion reign continues. The 34-year-old “Diamonds” singer dazzled in a sheer gown at JAY-Z and Beyonce’s Oscar party on March 27. The top portion of the dress was completely sheer, save for the bandeau bra Rihanna had on. Rihanna continued to bare her bump in another sensational outfit.

The skirt portion of the gown was black sequins. Rihanna’s hair was sleek straight for the post-Oscars event and fell past her thighs. The singer and makeup mogul was seen entering the party by a security guard and appeared to be flying solo without A$AP Rocky for the night.

Rihanna has changed the game when it comes to maternity fashion. The singer has not been afraid to show off her growing bump whatsoever throughout her pregnancy. She notably announced her pregnancy by debuting her bare baby bump in a series of photos taken on the streets of New York City. Rihanna wore a pink puffer coat that opened up to show her bump. She was adorned with jewelry and had on a pair of washed-out jeans.

Just two days before her night out in honor of the Oscars, Rihanna was spotted shopping for baby clothes in Los Angeles. She rocked an open pink shirt and white shorts for the outing. Rihanna hasn’t confirmed whether she’s having a boy or a girl, but she seemed to be picking out baby dresses at Target in mid-March.

This will be the first child for both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY what A$AP Rocky has been the perfect support system throughout Rihanna’s pregnancy. “Rocky has been a tremendous help and Rihanna is so appreciative of how he’s stepped up,” our source said. “He’s been right by her side for all the regular daddy-to-be duties like rubbing her back and feet, going to all the doctor’s appointments with her, and running errands whenever she needs.”