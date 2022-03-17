Exclusive

How A$AP Rocky Has ‘Stepped Up’ To Show Pregnant Rihanna He’ll Be An ‘Incredible Father’

A$AP Rocky is showing Rihanna what an amazing dad he’s going to be as the happy couple prepare to welcome their first child together.

A$AP Rocky is showing Rihanna what an “incredible father” he’s going to be. As the lovebirds, both 33, prepare to welcome their first child together, a source close to the “F**kin’ Problems” rapper EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how he has “stepped up” for RiRi in every way.

Rocky has been a tremendous help and Rihanna is so appreciative of how he’s stepped up,” the insider said. “He’s been right by her side for all the regular daddy-to-be duties like rubbing her back and feet, going to all the doctor’s appointments with her, and running errands whenever she needs.”

“Rihanna sees how seriously he’s taking this and how he’s turned down countless opportunities to hang with friends, to party, etc. He’s showing Rihanna that he’s the kind of man who will be an incredible father to their baby,” the pal added.

The happy couple announced the exciting news on Jan. 31 with a street chic photo shoot as the Barbadian beauty showed off her growing bump for the first time. Since announcing her pregnancy, Rihanna has not been shy about putting her bare baby bump on display as she shows off her maternity fashion.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna had been friends for nearly a decade before they began dating officially in 2020. The happy couple shared the exciting news with the world on Jan. 31 with a street chic photo shoot as the Barbadian beauty showed off her growing bump for the first time. However, the pair headed to Barbados for the holidays where they first told their family and friends the good news.