Pregnant Rihanna Rocks Open Pink Shirt As She Shops For Designer Baby Clothes: Photos

ShotByNYP/BACKGRID
Rihanna Rihanna seen at Flight Club, New York, USA - 26 Jan 2022
West Hollywood, CA - Mother-to-be Rihanna shows a peek of her growing belly while shopping for baby clothes at Couture kids in West Hollywood. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 25 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Pregnant Rihanna shows off her growing baby bump while shopping for baby clothes at Kitson in Los Angeles, Ca on Sunday. She was accompanied by a close family member. The Fenty mogul can be seen looking at baby clothes and toys. A number of shopping bags were given to her body guard to put in the trunk of her SUV. She donned a very catchy hat that says “Sex is Safer than Smoking” while rocking a Gucci Balenciaga purse.Pictured: RihannaBACKGRID USA 21 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rihanna was spotted looking gorgeous while walking in a store in Los Angeles, CA on Friday as her bare baby bump peeked through a partially open light pink button-down top that she paired with shorts.

Rihanna, 34, continued to wow in fashionable clothing while pregnant on March 25. The singer was photographed walking around Couture Kids, a baby clothing store in Los Angeles, while putting her bare baby bump on display underneath a striped light pink button-down top that was open at the bottom. She paired it with white shorts and white socks with gray leg warmers and light pink slipper-style shoes.

Rihanna shopping. (ShotByNYP/BACKGRID)

The beauty has her long curly hair down and rocked pretty makeup that included pink lipstick. She also wore jewelry that included a necklace, earrings, and a bracelet. Her nails were long and pointy and painted red and she appeared relaxed and happy as she shopped for designer options.

Rihanna showing off her bump. (SplashNews)

Rihanna unleashes her wild side as she drapes her growing baby bump in fur coat for dinner Rihanna unleashes her wild side as she drapes her growing baby bump in fur coat for dinner at Giorgio Baldi, Los Angeles, California, USA - 09 Feb 2022
Emily Ratajkowski shows off her bare pregnant belly when out in downtown Manhattan Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5194948 271020 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Wylde / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian West LACMA Art and Film Gala, Los Angeles, America - 07 Nov 2015

The mom-to-be apparently was very interested in a tiny Burberry trench while on her trip and walked by photographers both in the store and outside of the store. After her shopping spree, she made her way to Nobu restaurant to get some dinner.

Before her latest outings, Rihanna made headlines for sparking engagement rumors with A$AP Rocky, the father of her baby-to-be. Last week, she showed off a massive diamond ring on her left hand ring finger while on a different shopping trip in L.A. It had a thick gold band and was circular and the talented star didn’t try to hide it as she was photographed.

An engagement wouldn’t be too surprising considering Rihanna and Rocky have known each other for years now and seem to be very much in love. In Jan., a source EXCLUSIVELY told us that it was only a matter of time before the lovebirds got hitched.

“Rocky has a great relationship with Rihanna’s family and it’s only a matter of time before he proposes,” the source explained. “Rocky absolutely feels that Rihanna is the perfect person for him, and he can’t imagine his life without her. They have discussed marriage and kids. They know it’s something they both want.”