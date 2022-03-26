Pregnant Rihanna Rocks Open Pink Shirt As She Shops For Designer Baby Clothes: Photos

Rihanna was spotted looking gorgeous while walking in a store in Los Angeles, CA on Friday as her bare baby bump peeked through a partially open light pink button-down top that she paired with shorts.

Rihanna, 34, continued to wow in fashionable clothing while pregnant on March 25. The singer was photographed walking around Couture Kids, a baby clothing store in Los Angeles, while putting her bare baby bump on display underneath a striped light pink button-down top that was open at the bottom. She paired it with white shorts and white socks with gray leg warmers and light pink slipper-style shoes.

The beauty has her long curly hair down and rocked pretty makeup that included pink lipstick. She also wore jewelry that included a necklace, earrings, and a bracelet. Her nails were long and pointy and painted red and she appeared relaxed and happy as she shopped for designer options.

The mom-to-be apparently was very interested in a tiny Burberry trench while on her trip and walked by photographers both in the store and outside of the store. After her shopping spree, she made her way to Nobu restaurant to get some dinner.

Before her latest outings, Rihanna made headlines for sparking engagement rumors with A$AP Rocky, the father of her baby-to-be. Last week, she showed off a massive diamond ring on her left hand ring finger while on a different shopping trip in L.A. It had a thick gold band and was circular and the talented star didn’t try to hide it as she was photographed.

An engagement wouldn’t be too surprising considering Rihanna and Rocky have known each other for years now and seem to be very much in love. In Jan., a source EXCLUSIVELY told us that it was only a matter of time before the lovebirds got hitched.

“Rocky has a great relationship with Rihanna’s family and it’s only a matter of time before he proposes,” the source explained. “Rocky absolutely feels that Rihanna is the perfect person for him, and he can’t imagine his life without her. They have discussed marriage and kids. They know it’s something they both want.”