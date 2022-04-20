A$AP Rocky Arrested AT LAX After Barbados Vacation With Rihanna

First, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna had to deal with breakup rumors. Now, this: A$AP (b. Rakim Mayers, 33) was detained in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Apr. 20) in connection to a November 2021 shooting, according to NBC News. Rocky arrived at LAX on a private plane after vacationing in Barbados with his pregnant girlfriend. What he found waiting for him were the authorities, as TMZ reports the rapper was taken out of the terminal in handcuffs.

Rocky had been under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department over a Nov. 6 shooting near Vista Del Mar and Selma Ave. The shooting victim, who survived the attack, later claimed that Rocky was walking with two others when he “approached him with a handgun on the street,” per NBC News. The victim claimed Rocky shot at him “three to four times” and that one of the bullets grazed the victim’s left hand. The LAPD made the arrest with help from Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Rocky and Rihanna have spent the last week or so embroiled in a different kind of drama. An unverified rumor began circulating online that claimed Rocky had cheated on Rihanna with designer Amina Muaddi. As the allegations began to spread like wildfire, Amina took to her Instagram to denounce the “unfounded lie” and that this was nothing more than “fake gossip.” Outlets also reported that there was no truth to these allegations, which meant this was a whole lot of mess and nothing more.

(Richard Young/Shutterstock)For their part, Rih and Rocky stayed silent over the whole affair and enjoyed their vacation in Barbados. The influencer who first spread the cheating rumor ultimately apologized for “my actions and for my reckless tweets.”

