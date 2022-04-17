Pregnant Rihanna Rocks Lace Up Bikini Top & Holds Hands With A$AP Rocky Days Before Baby Due

Rihanna's baby bump peeked through her fashionable outfit as she enjoyed a late night dinner with A$AP Rocky in Barbados.

April 17, 2022 5:50PM EDT
Rihanna, 34, is continuing to inspire other pregnant women with her latest sexy fashion choice! The singer was spotted rocking a black wrap up bikini top and short skirt that let her baby bump peek through while going out to dinner in Barbados with her boyfriend and father of her baby-to-be, A$AP Rocky, 33. The lovebirds held hands as RiRi also had her long hair up in a high bun and accessorized with large hoop earrings.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky going out to dinner. (@C.Pitt/S.king/246Paps / BACKGRID)

Rocky also looked stylish in a gray graphic shirt, jeans, and a green and white baseball cap during the outing. The couple couldn’t help but smile more than once during their fun time and appeared to be relaxed together.

Before their latest dinner outing, Rihanna and Rocky made headlines for being photographed at the Barbados airport when Rihanna reunited with her beau and family. She was seen in a multi-colored mini dress that hugged her baby bump and the rapper was by her side while greeting her and holding bags.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky during a previous event. (Shutterstock)

Rihanna and Rocky are set to welcome their first child together any day now and haven’t been shy about spending time out and about as much as possible before it happens. From fancy events to casual lunch or dinner outings, they have been enjoying their time together before becoming parents to their precious bundle of joy. Rihanna’s maternity outfits have also been the talk of the town for how sexy and confident she appears in them!

Although a recent rumor claimed Rocky had been unfaithful to RiRi, it was later debunked and it turns out their romance is better than ever. “Rihanna and Rocky are so good,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Jan. “The level of attention their relationship gets is intense, so they’ve been trying to play it pretty low key, but they’re still very happy together.”

Rihanna falls in love fast with who she dates as she really wants her current boyfriend to be her final boyfriend,” a second insider also EXCLUSIVELY told us. “She only has vibes for who she is dating and no one can ever break that but the person she is dating and as of right now her relationship with A$AP is solid.”

