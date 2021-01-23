Rihanna Wants A$AP Rocky To Be Her ‘Final Boyfriend’: Their Romance Is ‘Amazing Right Now’

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are ‘very happy together’ and have ‘so much in common’, according to sources who spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HL.

It looks like things between Rihanna, 32, and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 32, are going great. The singer and rapper, who turned their longtime friendship into romance last year, celebrated Christmas together in her home base of Barbados before recently attending a dinner date in New York City, and it turns out their romance works due to a number of factors, including their compatibility and number of mutual friends.

“ Rihanna and Rocky are so good. Their vacation together couldn’t have been better,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “The level of attention their relationship gets is intense, so they’ve been trying to play it pretty low key, but they’re still very happy together.”

Before their recent dinner, RiRi and Rocky attended YAMS Day, which was started by Rocky in honor of his late friend A$AP YAMS, who died at the age of 26 back in 2015. “Rihanna was with him this week on YAMS Day. That was Rocky’s best friend, but Rihanna knew him too,” the source explained. “She’s very much a part of Rocky’s inner circle. His friends are her friends, and her friends are his friends. It’s just one of the reasons this is such a great fit.”

Rihanna falls in love fast with who she dates as she really wants her current boyfriend to be her final boyfriend,” a second insider EXCLUSIVELY told us. “She only has vibes for who she is dating and no one can ever break that but the person she is dating and as of right now her relationship with A$AP is solid.” Rihanna, who can be seen in a recent Fenty Beauty promo video below, is also serious when it comes to dating and wants Rocky to be her “final boyfriend”. “falls in love fast with who she dates as she really wants her current boyfriend to be her final boyfriend,” a second insider EXCLUSIVELY told us. “She only has vibes for who she is dating and no one can ever break that but the person she is dating and as of right now her relationship with A$AP is solid.”